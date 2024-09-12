WATCH: Vicky Kaushal goes barefoot as he visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings; immerses himself in festivities

Various Bollywood stars have been seen embracing the ongoing Ganpati festivities with full spirit. Vicky Kaushal was the latest one to join in as he visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek auspicious blessings. The actor was seen going barefoot as he immersed himself in the festivities.

Today, September 12, 2024, Vicky Kaushal was spotted by the paparazzi as he arrived at the Lalbaugcha Raja. Wearing a light blue shirt and denim jeans, he was seen walking with bare feet amid a huge crowd. The actor prayed to Lord Ganesha’s idol and took blessings.

Actress Esha Deol also visited the Lalbaugcha Raja around the same time. A few pictures of her interacting with Vicky have also surfaced. Check out the photos!

Earlier, Varun Dhawan was also spotted at the Lalbaugcha Raja with filmmakers Atlee and Murad Khetani ahead of their film Baby John’s release in December. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra went to the Siddhivinayak Temple yesterday with his mother. The Yodha actor even chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ while posing for the paps. Many Bollywood personalities even graced the grand celebration that took place at the Ambani family’s residence on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen on the big screen in the comic entertainer Bad Newz. His performance as Akhil Chadha was loved by the audience, who praised him for his charm and humor. Vicky shared the screen with Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia in the Anand Tiwari directorial. Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari produced Bad Newz.

Regarding his upcoming projects, Vicky is now looking forward to the release of the period drama Chhaava. The film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky impressed everyone with his powerful warrior avatar in the teaser. Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna also star in the movie. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava is slated to release in cinemas on December 6, 2024.

Another milestone project in Vicky’s lineup is Love & War, which marks his first collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He will be reuniting with his Sanju co-star Ranbir Kapoor as well as Raazi heroine Alia Bhatt in this epic.

Pinkvilla has regularly been bringing exclusive updates about the film. We recently informed our readers that Love & War is all set to go on floors in the first week of October, with Ranbir kicking off the shoot. Vicky is expected to join the set around October 10. Alia will start the shoot after wrapping up her YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha.

A source close to the development revealed, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali begins his journey on Love & War by shooting for some sole sequences featuring Ranbir Kapoor and then moves on to the friendship portions of RK and Vicky. He has planned and designed the schedule keeping the dates of his star cast in mind.”

The source added, “Alia and Vicky have allotted over 200 days to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and won’t be shooting for any film till the director wraps up his epic love story. The idea is to call it a wrap on Love & War by the third quarter of 2025.”

