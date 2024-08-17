WATCH: Ishaan Khatter opening car door for rumored GF Chandni Bainz shows his perfect gentleman side

Actor Ishaan Khatter, who was last seen in Pippa (2023), recently announced his upcoming project, the Netflix series, The Royals. Apart from his work front, Ishaan grabs headlines for his rumored relationship with Malaysian model Chandni Bainz. Love is in the air as Ishaan is often spotted with Chandni in public these days. The rumored lovebirds recently stepped out in Mumbai and Ishaan's sweet gesture of opening a car door for Chandni has caught our attention on social media.

In a video posted on Instagram, Ishaan Khatter can be seen coming out of a car. He looks handsome in a grey tee and black cargo pants. The Pippa actor then moves towards Chandni, who is sitting at the back. Ishaan goes into gentleman mode as he opens the door for her.

Chandni opted for a white and grey shirt and light blue jeans for their recent outing. She moved ahead in a building and Ishaan posed for pictures solo.

The actor showed a thumbs-up using a hand gesture and thanked the paparazzi for covering their outing. He then joined Chandni entering the premises of the building.

Watch the video here:

This is not the first time that Ishaan Khatter has shown his chivalry towards his rumored girlfriend Chandni Bainz. Last month in July, Ishaan and Chandni were spotted after their dinner date in the city.

They came out walking hand-in-hand from the restaurant. The actor opened the door for Chandni as she sat in the vehicle safely. The rumored couple also went on a movie date in June. They were accompanied by Ishaan's mom, actress Neelima Azim in the outing.

Advertisement

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter made his Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak in 2018. Ishaan was paired with Janhvi Kapoor in the movie. Ishaan has worked in a handful of movies in his career so far which also includes Khali Peeli, Beyond the Clouds, and Phone Bhoot.

Ishaan starred in A Suitable Boy, a television series in 2020. He is making his international debut with The Perfect Couple this year. In his upcoming Netflix series, The Royals, the actor will be paired with Bhumi Pednekar.

ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter and rumored girlfriend Chandni Bainz leave hand-in-hand post dinner date; WATCH