WATCH: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma celebrate Dhanteras with parents; look gorgeous in ethnic wear as they wave at paps

Dhanteras is being celebrated in many parts of India today (October 29). The auspicious occasion marks the beginning of five-day-long Diwali festivities. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor celebrated Dhanteras with their parents, dad Randhir Kapoor and mom Babita Kapoor. The Kapoor siblings looked gorgeous in ethnic wear as they waved at the paparazzi outside their parent's home. A video of Kareena and Karisma from their Dhanteras outing has caught our attention on social media.

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor can be seen stepping out of Randhir Kapoor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Bebo wore a pink plain suit on the occasion.

Kareena is accompanied by her aunt Reema Jain. Bebo sported straight hair and opted for minimal earrings. She also carried a bag in her hand. Bebo helped her aunt Reema as the latter stepped down from stairs. Kareena and Reema waved at the paparazzi while wishing them 'Happy Diwali'.

The clip also shows Karisma Kapoor standing behind. The celebrated actress also waved at the paparazzi as the siblings exited after visiting their parents. Karisma wore a yellow and white suit. She also kept her hair open and sported a pair of black sunglasses. The Hero No. 1 star hugged her aunt, Reema, before leaving in the car with Kareena. Needless to say, the Kapoor sisters looked gorgeous in ethnic wear.

Advertisement

Reema Jain twinned her outfit with Karisma. She opted for a yellow kurta and brown trousers for the day.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in The Buckingham Murders in September this year. Kareena is now gearing up for Singham Again, headlined by Ajay Devgn. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is releasing on Diwali.

Karisma Kapoor was last featured in the mystery thriller film, Murder Mubarak earlier this year. Karisma is best known for movies like Biwi No.1, Hero No.1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Zubeidaa, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, and more.

Karisma Kapoor is the elder daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor is the younger one.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor and Karisma relishing Biryani on their Sunday family date is proof of their never-ending love for food; PIC