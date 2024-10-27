Kareena Kapoor and Karisma relishing Biryani on their Sunday family date is proof of their never-ending love for food; PIC

Kareena Kapoor's never-ending love for food is not hidden from anyone. The actress is enjoying her Sunday date with family and recently offered a peek as she enjoyed ‘Biryani’ at home with Karisma Kapoor.

Today, on October 27, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of scrumptious Biryani garnished beautifully with figs. A spoon was also placed beside the plate. Sharing the photo, the actress enthusiastically wrote, "Aaj Ghar pe biryani bana hai" followed by a red heart emoji. She also tagged her sister, Karisma Kapoor.

Reacting to the post, Lolo also re-shared it and replied by stating, "Uff, this was," accompanied by two tongues squinting and a red heart emoji. She also added a Sunday GIF alongside.

Take a look

It was just a while back that Kareena Kapoor’s parents, Babita Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor, were seen arriving at the actress’ place. In the video shared by the paparazzi, the actress’ mother looked a little surprised as she saw Bebo’s staff member. Her reaction left the staff member with a sweet smile, and the two indulged in a candid conversation as they entered the building.

Meanwhile, the Housefull actor was helped by a staff member to walk and held a stick in his other hand. Keeping it casual, Babita was seen in a yellow top paired with white pants, while the legendary actor was seen in a blue shirt paired with black pants.

Take a look

Internet users poured heartwarming reactions to the video as a user wrote, "Good to see her parents are walking and at least active" and another user wrote, "Her parents always come to visit her"

Kareena is enjoying a blissful phase in her professional career. The actress will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, led by Ajay Devgn. The action entertainer is poised to release on Diwali, i.e. November 1, 2024.

In addition to this, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the actress has signed a film which could be the biggest and most exciting feature film of Indian Cinema in the coming two years. According to a source, the film will go on floors in January 2025 and will hit the big screen in 2026.

