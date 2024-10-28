WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan setting the stage on fire with his mother-in-law is too cute to handle; Don’t miss him dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam. Several videos of the Khan family have surfaced on the internet as they attended an event. Adding glare to the evening, King Khan reportedly also had a pre-birthday bash there.

A video has taken the internet by storm in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen burning the dance floor with his infectious dance moves on Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. He also greeted fans, acknowledging their roaring response. The video also featured Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan standing afar.

In one of the videos, the superstar was seen sporting a gray T-shirt and pants paired with a blue jacket with a black cap from his son, Aryan Khan’s brand. In another video, the actor exuded his timeless charm in an all-black look, including a black shirt with a blazer and matching cargo pants.

The internet went crazy with SRK’s appearance at such a grand event. Another video that has been going viral on the internet showed the Devdas actor dancing with his mother-in-law sweetly.

Take a look

One of the videos of King Khan that has won over the internet features the superstar with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The father-daughter duo was all smiles and engaged in a conversation, and also danced together.

Advertisement

Reacting to the video, several fans reacted to the video. A user wrote, "So adorable" another fan commented, "Mashallah so nice" while a third fan remarked, "She got the most handsome father" and another user mentioned, "This special moment dad daughter is adorable and must make you happy our beloved King Khan."

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Take a look

Furthermore, Aryan Khan’s picture from the internet featured him having a great time with American boxer, Amir Khan. He looked handsome in a white t-shirt while the duo posed for the pictures and danced during the gala evening. Take a look at the viral pictures of the star kid from the event.

Take a look

A video this morning surfaced on the internet that showed SRK, Gauri and AbRam at the Dubai airport.

ALSO READ: Rakesh Roshan to re-release Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Karan Arjun globally on November 22; Teaser OUT now