10 Devdas dialogues ft. SRK and Aishwarya Rai’s timeless romance

Devdas is one of the most loved romantic dramas of Bollywood. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff continues to live in its fans' hearts. Hands down, Devdas dialogues filled with intensity, agony, love, romance, and emotions at their peak contribute to its longevity.

The love saga was inspired by Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name. It narrates the story of a boy, Devdas whose life goes downhill after his family forbids him from marrying his childhood love, Paro. He resorts to alcohol and seeks refuge with a prostitute. While the grandeur of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's direction is a visual delight in the film, let’s take a look at some of the evergreen, celebrated Devdas quotes.

10 evergreen Devdas dialogues from Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai starrer

1. "Dus saal pehle tumhare naam ka diya jalaya tha maine, aur use aaj tak bujhne nahi diya!"

This Devdas Paro dialogue from the film was narrated by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. "Dus saal pehle tumhare naam ka diya jalaya tha maine, aur use aaj tak bujhne nahi diya" testifies her everlasting love for her lover. It is so rare today to find somebody waiting for their lover for 10 years and actually lighting a diya for them.

2. "Ek baat hoti thi tab tum bahut yaad aati thi… Jab jab main saans leta tha tab tab"

Paro and Devdas shared a love that was profoundly ingrained in their beings. The passage of time could neither divide nor diminish their feelings for one another. For a decade, Paro held on, waiting for Dev to come back from London, and he too felt her absence just as intensely. When Paro inquires if he missed her, Dev responds with deep emotion, saying, "Ek baat hoti thi tab tum bahut yaad aati thi." When she presses him for more, he reveals, "Jab jab main saans leta tha tab tab."

3. "Kaun kambakht bardasht karne ko peeta hai... Hum to peete hai ki yaha par baith sake, tumhe dekh sake, tumhe bardasht kar sake! "

Who could even imagine that misery could lead Devdas to such a dreadful situation? He ends up being an alcoholic and starts living in a brothel. This Devdas movie dialogue was narrated by Shah Rukh Khan when Madhuri Dixit’s Chandramukhi requests him to reduce his drinking habits. It won’t be wrong to say that this dialogue gave an unique identity to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial.

4. "Yun nazar ki baat ki aur dil chura gaye… Hum to samjhe the boot, aap to dhadkan suna gaye!"

This is another popular Devdas movie dialogue that was narrated by Chandramukhi. When she meets Dev for the first time, she compliments him with a dash of poem stating, "Yun nazar ki baat ki aur dil chura gaye… Hum to samjhe the boot, aap to dhadkan suna gaye!"

5. "Jahan ‘kh’ se khush hokar jeena chahiye wahan ‘kh’ se itne khamosh baithe ho, arre ‘kh’ se itne khoye khoye ho, ki pata hi nahi chalta ki aap ghar pe ho"

Can we just take a moment to appreciate Jackie Shroff’s presence as Chunnilal in the movie? While the dialogue of each character was high on emotions, it was only Shroff’s dialogues that were deep yet sounded light-hearted. His unique style in the film undeniably has everyone’s hearts.

6. "Babuji ne kaha gaon chhod do, sabne kaha Paro ko chhod do, Paro ne kaha sharab chhod do, aaj tumne kaha haveli chhod do… Ek din aayega jab woh kahenge, duniya hi chhod do"

Another Devdas movie dialogue that is bound to come to your mind when we speak of this film has to be "Babuji ne kaha gaon chhod do, sabne kaha Paro ko chhod do, Paro ne kaha sharab chhod do, aaj tumne kaha haveli chhod do… Ek din aayega jab woh kahenge, duniya hi chhod do"

7. "Aurat maa hoti hai, behen hoti hai, patni hoti hai, dost hoti hai...aur jab wo kuch nahi hoti to tawaif hoti hai"

This is yet another powerful line delivered by Chandramukhi in the romantic drama film. As a prostitute, she recognizes all the connections tied to a woman. "Aur jab wo kuch nahi hoti to tawaif hoti hai," undoubtedly strikes a deep chord within.

8. "Kyun na karun guroor, tumhare pass hai hi kya Dev, sirf roop aur daulat. Mere pass guroor bhi hai, roop bhi hai aur aaj ke baad daulat bhi. Aaj se tunhari humari barabari hogi Dev. Agar log tumhe zameendar khahenge toh me bhi thakurayeen suun kar itraungi"

This is another Devdas Paro dialogue which is sure to break your heart. In the clash of words between Devdas and Paro's family, it was the lovers who truly felt the pain. When Paro's marriage is arranged with a landlord, she faces Devdas, who mocks her for her arrogance. With a heart full of conflicting emotions, she responds with the dialogue mentioned above.

9. "Har dukh aane waale sukh ki chitthi hoti hai… aur har nuksaan hone waale fayde ka ishara"

It's often said that every cloud has a silver lining. Chandramukhi expresses, "Har dukh aane waale sukh ki chitthi hoti hai… aur har nuksaan hone waale fayde ka ishara." This dialogue wouldn't have left such a lasting impression if it weren't for the Dhak Dhak girl. Wouldn't you agree?

10. "Apne hisse ki zindagi toh hum jee chuke Chunni Babu, ab to bas dhadkano ka lihaz karte hai. Kya kahe yeh duniya walo ko jo, aakhri saans par bhi aitraaz karte hai…"

The list has to conclude with the dialogue that paints a beautiful picture of its heartbreaking climax. This quote is enough to prove that Devdas had given up on the idea of living life without Paro in it. Isn’t this one enough to leave one teary-eyed?

The list of popular Devdas dialogues is too long, but these were some of our personal favorites. Apart from hard-hitting dialogues, the excellent acting of the star cast, music, and grandeur, everything was top-notch. Which one of these dialogues is your favorite; don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

