Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam hold hands while Gauri Khan walks in style as they get spotted at Dubai airport; VIDEO of family goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan is a celebrated star of the country and his every public appearance stirs the internet. While the King actor is currently in Dubai with his family, a video from the airport with his wife Gauri Khan, and son, AbRam has gone viral on the internet.

A fan page by the name of Abramsrk has posted a video of Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, and his son, AbRam. In the video, the father-son duo entered the security check with the star-wife leading them. The video recorded from afar showed AbRam waiting for his father, telling him something, and then both walked together holding hands.

In the viral video, the superstar serving casual fashion goals sported a white t-shirt paired with gray cargo pants and white sneakers. He also carried a matching cap with a black shoulder bag and jacket held in his arm. Meanwhile, the little one was seen in an all navy blue athleisure look. The star’s wife was seen in a white blazer with denim pants and carrying a bag along.

Take a look

Soon after the video was shared, fans reacted to the post with their heartwarming reactions. A fan wrote, "My Srk sir" another fan wrote, "Salam bolna sir ko" while a third fan wished, "Good morning Abram." In addition to this, several users also dropped multiple red-heart emojis in the comments section.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan on Sunday, October 27 also shared a picture with her cousin, Alia Chhiba as they enjoyed sunset by the beach while sipping coffee. In the photo, Khan looked stunning in a multicolored beachwear, while her cousin looked adorably at her. “Sunsetz with sis,” the post was captioned. Alia also shared a couple of pictures with the caption, "Beach bums."

Take a look

On the professional front, SRK is currently busy working on Sujoy Ghosh’s King that will also star his daughter, Suhana Khan. The upcoming action entertainer will feature Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in the key roles. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the film will go on floors in Mumbai from January with SRK and Suhana which will be followed by a marathon schedule in Europe.

