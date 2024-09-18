WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor drops cute glimpses of gorging on 'rooh ko choo jaane wale modaks'; says 'Ek saal ka quota...'

Shraddha Kapoor, who is enjoying the success of her recently released film, Stree 2, often grabs headlines for being a foodie. And her Instagram handle says it all. Going by her social media presence, Shraddha practices a simple lifestyle, which includes 'ghar ka khana', and sometimes, the actress occasionally relishes snacks. On the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan on September 17 (Tuesday), Shraddha Kapoor dropped pictures of gorging on 'modaks' and shared that she has fulfilled her cravings for a year.

Shraddha Kapoor looks oh-so-cute in the recent pictures on her Instagram handle. The collection shows Shraddha's selfies taken from different angles with modaks in her hand. In some pictures, she is holding a bowl having a piece of modak in it. One of the photos shows her in a geeky look as she flaunts the sweet dish in her hand.

For the uninitiated, modak is a sweet dish offered to Lord Ganesha during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. It is believed to be his favorite dish. Modak resembles momos in looks but tastes differently. While momos dumplings are spicy, modak has sweet fillings.

Shraddha penned a hilarious note in her caption. In the post, the Stree 2 actress suggested that she won't be eating modaks for a year.

"Ek saal ka modak quota done dona done tinga linga ling tinga tinga linga ling," she wrote.

Shraddha Kapoor fans went gaga over her latest post on Instagram. Referring to Stree 2, one of the Instagram users wrote, "Oh Stree don't eat junk food." The actress replied to him in the comment section. Her hilarious reply read, "Modak is rooh ko choo jaane wala food."

Back in July this year, Shraddha Kapoor ate home-cooked food after two weeks as she geared up for the release of Stree 2. Shraddha posted a picture of the 'ghar ka khana' on Instagram which featured daal, rice and pickle.

"2 hafte baad ghar ka khaana...kitna miss kiya ye samjhaau ki chup chaap khaau?" read her caption.

Shraddha Kapoor is best known for movies like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Haider, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

