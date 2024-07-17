WATCH: Shreya Ghoshal gives a sneak peek into ‘cutest guests' at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding; Fans react

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant exchanged vows on July 12, 2024, following several pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Italy, and Mumbai. The wedding was attended by prominent figures from Bollywood, Hollywood, politicians, influencers, and numerous other guests. However, stealing the spotlight after the Ambani family's pet dog Happy Ambani were calves Riddhi and Siddhi. Scroll down to learn more about them!

Shreya Ghoshal drops video with the cutest guests from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Singer Shreya Ghoshal, who captivated guests at Anant and Radhika's wedding with her soul-soothing performance, posted an adorable video on her Instagram. The video shows Ghoshal with two miniature baby cows, Riddhi and Siddhi, who were part of the couple's wedding ceremony.

In the video, Ghoshal is completely captivated by the baby cows, seen petting and feeding them affectionately. Riddhi and Siddhi both look incredibly adorable in their red attire adorned with bells and jewels. The post read, "The cutest thing that happened in the last few days was this, Riddhi - Siddhi the cutest prettiest gaiyyas".

Fans react to Shreya Ghoshal's video

Netizens flooded the comments section with excitement upon seeing Riddhi and Siddhi. One remarked, "This is the most heartwarming video I've seen all year." Another commented, "Peak humbleness." A different user wrote, "Cutest video of the year!" Another exclaimed, "Awwwwwww, my favorite!" One viewer admitted, "I'm watching this on loop." Another gushed, "Awwww, they look soooo cute."

Someone praised, "So sweet, our humble melody Queen." Another admirer commented, "This little baby is the most beautiful." One supporter noted, "While everyone is posting about the grandeur of the wedding, Shreya is busy playing with calves. There's no one like you." Many users simply dropped heart emojis and showered love on the video.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant reach Jamnagar post-wedding

Following their wedding in Mumbai on July 12, the newly married couple returned to Jamnagar. In a widely circulated video, they can be seen walking to the edge of the stage, acknowledging the numerous individuals who warmly welcomed them after their wedding.

The couple is seen atop a luxurious car, graciously greeting the eagerly awaiting crowd. They waved to the crowd as everyone showered them with rose petals.

The crowd erupted with excitement upon the arrival of Anand and Radhika together. They were greeted with the lively rhythms of the dhol as many showered them with flowers.

Anant, dressed in a pink kurta paired with white pants and a patterned half-jacket, waved to the enthusiastic crowd. Radhika looked charming in a light pink kurta-pajama ensemble. She graciously expressed her thanks with folded hands for the lavish and heartfelt welcome.

More About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Numerous celebrities attended Anant and Radhika’s wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, describing it as 'magical.' The couple's pre-wedding and wedding celebrations featured performances by Rihanna, Akon, Justin Bieber, Rema, Katy Perry, Shakira, Pitbull, The Backstreet Boys, David Guetta, Karan Aujla, Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, AR Rahman, Udit Narayan, Shreya Ghoshal and many more.

The wedding ceremony was joined by stars such as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Reka, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Shahid Kapoor, and Veer Pahariya, among others, who danced with great enthusiasm.

The wedding also saw some Hollywood stars such as John Cena, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian among others.

