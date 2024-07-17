WATCH: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant get welcomed with rose petals in Jamnagar post-wedding; couple greets people with folded hands

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are finally man and wife. While the couple tied the knot on July 12, the celebrations haven’t stopped yet. A while ago, the newly-wedded couple reached Jamnagar, the place where their first pre-wedding was hosted.

In the small city of Gujarat, they received a warm and grand welcome. Read on!

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant get warm welcome in Jamnagar

The wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant kickstarted when the couple invited several B-town biggies and international celebs to Gujarat’s Jamnagar. There, the audience was also entertained by an exhilarating performance by acclaimed singer Rihanna.

After getting married in Mumbai on July 12 and hosting multiple receptions and post-wedding events, the newly-wedded couple has finally reached the place where it all started. In a viral video, the couple can be seen walking towards the end of the stage, greeting the scores of people who gave them a warm welcome after their wedding.

In another clip, the couple can be seen on top of a luxury car, greeting the people patiently waiting for their arrival. They waved at them as everyone showered them with rose petals.

Here’s a clip of them arriving in Jamnagar and entering Vantara. It is speculated that they will host a party for their employees in the city.

The crowd went berserk when they saw Anand and Radhika arriving together. They were welcomed to the beats of dhol as several people showered them with flowers.

Dressed in a pink kurta with white pants and a printed half-jacket, Anant waved at the crowd. As for his wife Radhika, she looked sweet in a light pink kurta-pajama set. She also thanked them with folded hands for such a grand and warm welcome.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Several celebs who attended Anant and Radhika’s wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai termed it as ‘magical.’ On July 12, when the couple got married, Ranveer Singh led the baaraat while stars like Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar and Veer Pahariya, among others, danced their hearts out.

Calm Down singer Rema also set the stage on fire. On day two, an ‘Aashirwad ceremony’ was hosted, followed by a wedding reception on July 14.

