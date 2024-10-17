WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal twin in black as they step out for dinner date; couple wins over internet with adorable chemistry

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been setting couple goals since they got married in June 2024. The couple kept their relationship under wraps for seven years. Fans love seeing them together at date nights or events. Once again tonight, the couple was spotted exiting a restaurant after a dinner date, and their chemistry impressed netizens.

On October 17, 2024, the paparazzi spotted Sonakshi and Zaheer as they left a restaurant after having a meal together. In a short video clip, we can see the couple twinning in all-black outfits and holding hands while leaving together.

The Dabangg actress kept her look casual with a printed black-and-white top paired with a black jacket and pants. She wore minimal makeup and left her hair open. To complete her look, she added a jacket, a waist bag, white sneakers, and eyeglasses. On the other hand, her husband opted for a simple look with a black T-shirt and jeans.

As they were leaving the couple was surrounded by the media, and Zaheer carefully guided the actress out of the crowd. Later, he helped her get into the car as a protective husband, and netizens were left in awe of their bonding.

One netizen commented, "Slaying together," with two love-filled emoticons. Another complimented their chemistry and wrote, "Perfect couple." Meanwhile, many users left hearts and love-filled emojis in the comment section.

Apart from their dinner date nights, Zaheer and Sonakshi have been sharing unseen glimpses of their journey together during their dating phase, including their vacations and fun moments, with their fans. In a previous interview with Gallata India, the Notebook actor shared that even after marriage, he revealed that they no longer have to hide their relationship in public.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in the horror-comedy film Kakuda co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

