Welcome actors Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar join hands to promote latter's film Vanvaas; fans pour love on their favorite Majnu and Uday

Welcome, featuring Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Nana Patekar, is one of our favorite comedy films. Today, the iconic duo from the movie—Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor—was spotted together in the city after a long time.

Nana Patekar recorded a special podcast with Anil Kapoor as his guest to promote his upcoming film, Vanvaas. Pictures and videos of the two posing for the media went viral, and fans couldn't help but admire their chemistry and reminisce about their popular roles as 'Uday' and 'Majnu Bhai' in the film.

A new video went viral on social media as Anil Kapoor joined Nana Patekar in the city. The Fighter actor wore an all-black outfit with a plain black shirt, sleeves rolled back, and black pants paired with them. He completed his look with a watch and a pair of sunglasses. Nana coordinated with him in a black shirt and white pants.

They came together as the Raajneeti actor filmed a special podcast with Kapoor for his film Vanvaas. Fans immediately took to the comments section and expressed their happiness over it. One user wrote, "Want to see them again soon." Another user demanded that they star in another Welcome movie and penned, "We need another Welcome movie!! The films nowadays are rubbish." In addition, some other users recounted their memorable dialogues from the film in the comment section.

For the uninitiated, the third installment of the Welcome franchise has already been announced with an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, and more. But Nana Patekar and Kapoor refused to be a part of it.

In an interview with Lallantop, The Vaccine War actor admitted that his role of 'Uday Shetty' wouldn't have become popular without Anil's 'Majnu Bhai' and vice versa. He said that makers can't make a Welcome with just one of them. Moreover, the actor revealed that he was approached for the film's threequel, but he and Anil rejected it because they didn't like its plot.

On the work front, Nana Patekar will next be seen in Vanvaas by Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma. The film, announced on Dussehra, will also star Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Khushboo Sundar, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

