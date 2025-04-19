Saif Ali Khan’s sweet confession about wanting to steal THIS special trait from son Taimur will melt hearts: ‘It’s the most lovely thing…’

Saif Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited Netflix film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, which is set to stream from April 25, 2025. While promoting the upcoming thriller, the actor recently shared a heartwarming insight into his bond with his son, Taimur Ali Khan. Saif, who is known to be a doting father, was asked what one thing he would like to steal from Taimur—and his answer melted hearts.

Speaking in a recent interview, Saif said, “A nice positive attitude. He is much more positive than I am about certain things. About most things. It’s the most lovely thing about children.” Over the years, fans have seen glimpses of their beautiful relationship—whether through candid pictures shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on social media or their appearances at family gatherings. Their connection is filled with fun, laughter, and genuine affection.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, where Saif will be seen playing a sharp and charming con man. The film’s trailer and songs, including Jaadu and Ilzaam, have already created a stir online. In this high-stakes thriller, Saif's character is hired by a dangerous crime lord—played by Jaideep Ahlawat—to steal a rare gem known as the African Red Sun. The film also stars Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta in key roles.

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal and backed by producer Siddharth Anand, Jewel Thief promises suspense, action and style.

