When Radhika Merchant wanted to frame lehenga she wore on her Shubh Ashirwad; artist Jayasri Burman REVEALS why she won’t recreate another piece

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was one of the biggest events that saw the biggest names in the entertainment industry in attendance. From the guest list to the food menu, everything was grand and extraordinary.

Even the dresses the billionaire family wore were exquisite and rare. In an interview, Jayasri Burman, the artist who hand-painted the bride’s lehenga revealed why she won’t recreate another piece like that. Read on!

Radhika Merchant’s Shubh Aashirwad lehenga is a ‘work of art’, says Jayasri Burman

After the grand and fun wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani, a Shubh Aashirwad ceremony was hosted in Mumbai. For the first event as Mrs Ambani, Radhika wore a unique piece of clothing. Celebrity stylist and film producer Rhea Kapoor got designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla to collaborate with Indian artist Jayasri Burman.

During an interview with Money Control, Burman spoke about the pink lehenga that she hand-painted for Radhika in just a month’s time. She stated that the bride personally insisted on wearing one of her creations. After their discussion, she told the youngest Ambani bahu that “this should be a piece of art. It should not be a design on a cloth.”

Jayasri then joined hands with fashion designers, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla to create the custom-made wedding ensemble. When asked if she would ever recreate that piece again, the 63-year-old sculptor said, “Never. I will not even try.”

Advertisement

She added that she is happy about her creation as she would have not thought of doing something like that. “But I’m not going to paint again any lehenga or anything like that. Because this is a piece of art. I will not be able to reproduce a second like that. Impossible,” she stated.

Radhika Merchant wants to get her lehenga framed

In the same interview, the artist revealed that Radhika has expressed her desire to frame the lehenga. When Anant’s wife saw Jayasri’s work on a video call, she said, “Jayasri auntie, I want to frame it. How to frame it, you will tell me.”

Radhika also assured her that she would be wearing the outfit for a “very good occasion” but not for her wedding as she would be sticking to the red and white color scheme as per their rituals.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Did you know billionaire family offered Versace sunglasses to guests?