Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Did you know billionaire family offered Versace sunglasses to guests?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding earlier this week was an extravagant affair. But the gifts offered to the guests were also grand and luxurious. Earlier, reports unearthed that the groom gifted his groomsmen and close celebs watches worth Rs 2 crore.

Now, a YouTuber claimed that at the lavish went, some shops set up inside the wedding venue were offering designer sunglasses to the guests, free of cost. Read on!

YouTuber Akaash Singh revealed that Ambanis were offering Versace sunglasses to guests

Several social media influencers, motivational speakers, and YouTubers were invited to the wedding reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Comedian Akaash Singh and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia were also part of the long guest of people who met with the couple and attended the lavish soiree.

After attending the event, the two social figures sat to discuss the event and talk in-depth about the Ambani wedding and all that happened inside. While speaking about the venue and the setup at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, both of them stated that there were stall sets up inside the premises and some of them were giving away free stuff to the walk-in guests.

Sharing more about it on Ranveer’s YouTube channel BeerBiceps, Singh stated, “I heard they were giving away designer sunglasses, Versace sunglasses. Not all of them charged; some of them just gave away s**t. It was crazy.”

When Ranveer inquired if any of the stalls actually charged, Singh stated that there was a jewelry shop that charged because “you’re not just going to give away diamond necklaces.”

On his other YouTube channel, which goes by his name Ranveer Allahbadia, the podcast host also stated that there was a shop set up on the premises from where people could simply go and pick up Banarasi sarees.

Kim Kardashian drops pics from Anant and Radhika’s wedding

A while ago, international model and actress Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram profile and dropped some glimpses of her time spent in India. The public figure can be seen donning golden headgear, flaunting tilak on her forehead, and enjoying her time with her sister Khloe Kardashian.

