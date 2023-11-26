Who is Aisha Sharma? All you need to know about Neha Sharma’s sister

It was earlier this week, the much-loved chat show Koffee With Karan 8 was graced by the dynamic Student Of The Year duo Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The episode filled with hilarious confessions was hailed by the fans. Amongst several other confessions, during the rapid-fire round, Varun Dhawan went on to admit for the second time that he stalks Aisha Sharma on Instagram solely for the purpose of her workout posts and that she is pretty.

Varun Dhawan’s comment on Aisha Sharma

During the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8 which went air earlier this week on November 22 Varun Dhawan for the second time admitted to stalking Aisha Sharma on Instagram. Notably, in the previous season, the actor had revealed her name upon being asked about the person he stalks on the internet.

In the latest episode, Varun Dhawan stated, “Actually, I think it’s Aisha Sharma, I said it last time also when I was here because I think she put very cool quotes, and she works out a lot, and she’s pretty also.”

The Bawaal actor during the previous season graced the show with veteran actor Anil Kapoor. During a similar rapid-fire segment, Varun Dhawan had heaped praises on the Sharma sisters-Aisha Sharma and Neha Sharma. The show host Karan had asked him about the individual with the most appealing gym photos on Instagram.

In response to this, Varun quickly named Neha and Aisha as he stated, “They are pretty hot. I can’t lie about them, they are pretty h*t.” He went on to point towards veteran star Anil Kapoor and claimed even he likes them.

Aisha Sharma’s reaction to Varun’s remark

On the other hand, Aisha Sharma reacted to Varun Dhawan’s remark in the latest episode on November 23, a day after the show went on air. She took to her Instagram story and shared a video clip of Varun talking about her wrote, “Way too kind Varun. Thank you ever so much for mentioning me twice on this chat show. Didn’t know you stalked the coolest Ig account (accompanied by laughter emojis) Jk. Stay your charming self always. @varundvn”.

On the other hand, Varun also re-shared the story on his Instagram and added a hearts GIF alongside. Have a look:

Thus, in the article, let’s familiarize ourselves more with this pretty diva who has been the talk on the infamous couch.

Aisha Sharma’s social media presence

Aisha Sharma is a model turned actress. She is also the younger sister of Bollywood actress Neha Sharma.

Neha made her acting debut with the Telugu film, Chirutha in 2007. Nearly three years later, she went on to make her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 release, Crook opposite Emraan Hashmi. After that, she went on to feature in movies like Youngistaan, Tum Bin 2, Tanhaji, and others.

Quite active on social media, Aisha is often seen posting sizzling pictures and videos. She, being a social media sensation also enjoys a huge fan following on social media with nearly 6 million followers on Instagram and more than 2.5 lacs followers on X (formerly Twitter).

According to her Instagram bio, Aisha publicizes herself as a “Wellness, Engineer, Fitness, Skincare & Travel Enthusiast, Actor and Self Love.”

Fitness enthusiast

In addition to this, Aisha is also a pap favorite as she is often captured by the shutterbugs post her workout sessions, accompanied by her sister, Neha. Being a fitness enthusiast, she is often seen sharing several workout photographs and videos from her gym and Yoga sessions.

Career

She is mainly recognized for featuring in Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s super hit track, Ik Vaari. The song released in the year 2016 was jointly written by Khurana brothers Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana. In fact, the duo had also rendered the music for the song.

Nearly, two years after, Aisha made her big Bollywood debut with the hard-core action thriller, Satyamev Jayate in the year 2018. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film also starred John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee. In the film, she was seen portraying the role of Shikha.

Apart from that, she also featured in Harrdy Sandhu’s Punjabi track, Kudiyan Lahore Diyan, and Arjun Kanungo’s Rangrez. Both tracks were released last year in 2022.

Family

Aisha Sharma is the daughter of Ajit Sharma, who is a businessman turned politician belonging to Indian National Congress. He is an active member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He contested in the Bihar Legislative Assembly election elections and won from Bhagalpur (Vidhan Sabha constituency) in 2014, 2015 and 2020. Currently, he is the Congress Legislative Party leader in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

She has three siblings-two sisters and a brother namely; Reetika Sharma, Neha Sharma, and Vaibhav Sharma. Staying away from the limelight, Reetika is settled in Chicago while speaking of her brother, according to his social media bio, he is a ‘consultant’, ‘entrepreneur’, and a ‘political enthusiast’.

Education

Aisha Sharma completed her bachelor’s degree in Biotechnology from Amity School of Engineering, Noida.

