Koffee With Karan 8: Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra’s 6 fun revelations that make episode a must-watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, the dynamic duo from Student of the Year 2, injected a much-needed dose of fun into Koffee with Karan Season 8's 5th episode. Departing from recent episodes that drew scrutiny for lacking entertainment, the duo's appearance was a breath of fresh air. Sharing amusing anecdotes of dating escapades, friendships, and family life, the episode radiated positive vibes and playful banter.

Sure, there was a lack of drama and gossip, which we do miss a bit. However, as the boys mentioned, they've been warned by well-wishers not to say anything controversial, so we'll let it slide. Despite the absence of scandal, there were still some great moments that left viewers in stitches, even causing the usually composed Karan Johar to momentarily lose his voice from laughter.

Fans are raving about this enjoyable rollercoaster ride, and the top 6 moments, featuring teasing exchanges and revelatory stories, make it a must-watch. Who says Bollywood can't be fun without the drama?

1. Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan both dated women from the costume department during My Name is Khan's shoot

Well, it turns out, our debonair duo, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, weren't just honing their assistant director skills during My Name Is Khan days – they were indulging in some steamy romances with the costume department honeys. Varun went Desi, while Sid chose exotic! Now, blame it on KJo or not, but whispers about him cozying up with the chauffeur, Willoughby is adding an extra layer of drama. The affair remains unconfirmed, but oh, the plot thickens! Who needs a soap opera when Bollywood spills the tea like this?

2. Sid talked about their viral wedding pics; Varun kept it low-key

While Sidharth and Kiara Advani's nuptials flooded our feeds with romance, turns out, Sid wasn't the mastermind behind the online love fest. Nope, it was his better half, and the style maestro Manish Malhotra, who orchestrated the social media spectacle. Kudos, Manish! And, Sid, it looks like your wife knows the online game.

And then there's Varun, the social media virtuoso. But, surprise! He kept it low-key with his wedding pics. What's the strategy, Varun? Were you trying to challenge the Insta norms, or was this a case of letting love trump the hashtags?

3. The revelation surfaces regarding the initial encounter of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

So, you think Sid and Kiara crossed paths for the first time on the sets of Shershaah, right? Oh, honey, think again! The rendezvous happened at the wrap-up party of Lust Story. Yes, the one where Kiara set the screen on fire with that infamous scene—oh, you remember!

Karan, the mastermind matchmaker of Bolly stars, pulled the strings and invited Sid to this steamy soirée. Now, Sid, not exactly known for his party animal vibes, made an exception. Call it fate or Karan's magic, but that's where they first laid eyes on each other. Destiny has a way of playing cupid, doesn't it?

4. Sidharth Malhotra and Varun express their rapport with their respective in-laws

While we've been drowning in the lovey-dovey vibes of Sidharth and Kiara, Varun and Natasha Dalal, you might be wondering if there's any saas-bahu drama unfolding behind closed doors. Brace yourselves for a shocker!

Sid and Kiara are not just crazy about each other; they're also head over heels for each other's families. Sid even thinks Kiara's dad is super cool – must be those young-parent vibes. And as for Varun, he's not just rocking his relationship with Natasha; he's also acing the rapport game with the in-laws. Long chats with Natasha's mom? Check. A solid connection with her golfer dad, Raju? Double check. They've practically seen Varun and Natasha grow up together, from pick-ups to drop-offs. Now, that's what we call a drama-free, family-approved love story!

5. Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan don't share a best friend status

So, you, like us, assumed that Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan were joined at the hip, the epitome of BFF goals, right? Well, brace yourselves for a plot twist—turns out, not really. While there's no shortage of love between these two heartthrobs, they're not exactly the fast friends you might've envisioned, chatting away every day.

Now, before you gear up for some Bollywood drama, sorry to disappoint. The reason? Blame it on the nature of the film industry. You see, people in B-town tend to become bosom buddies with those they're working with. Since Sid and Varun haven't shared the screen in a while, they sort of lost touch. But here's the silver lining: whenever they do cross paths, it's like they pick up right where they left off. Ah, the quirks of showbiz friendships!

6. Varun Dhawan's family holds a deep fondness for Sidharth Malhotra

Hold onto your popcorn, folks, because the Varun and Sidharth saga takes a family turn! While the boys might not be BFFs, Varun's family has a soft spot for Sid. VD's elder brother, Rohit Dhawan, and Sid are practically on a first-name basis, meeting up all the time.

Now, let's rewind to the Student of the Year days, where the real action happened. Picture this: Sid nearly breaking Varun's nose during an intense fight sequence. Classic, right? But here's the plot twist—Varun's family was more concerned for Sid! In Varun's own cheeky words, they were thrilled that someone finally gave him a good beating, something they apparently wanted to do themselves for a while. Looks like Varun's folks are secretly Team Sid, even when he's throwing punches.

