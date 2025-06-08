Who is Rinku Singh's fiancé? All you want to know about cricketer's wife-to-be Priya Saroj

Love is in the air! Indian cricketer Rinku Singh recently got engaged to Priya Saroj in a lavish ceremony on Sunday (June 8). The engagement ceremony took place in Lucknow, where the couple exchanged rings in the presence of their family and loved ones.

The star-studded event witnessed several personalities coming from both cricket and political backgrounds. However, fans' curiosity about Priya knows no bounds. So, here's everything about his wife-to-be.

Advertisement

Who is Priya Saroj?

Priya Saroj is a prominent name in politics. At a very young age, she has proved to be a notable political leader. Interestingly, after being elected from the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency in 2024, the 26-year-old became one of the youngest Members of Parliament. Priya is the daughter of politician Tufani Saroj, current MLA of Uttar Pradesh.

While she is quite active in politics, Priya Saroj is also a lawyer. Before building her political career, she studied at Amity University and pursued a Bachelor of Laws (LLB). Priya has also attended Delhi University, thereby completing her Bachelor of Arts degree.

Recently, she posted a heartfelt photo from Kuldeep Yadav's engagement. Priya posed elegantly, sharing the frame with the cricketer and his fiancée, Vanshika. In the caption, she expressed, "A forever in the making — heartfelt congratulations to Kuldeep Bhaiya and Vanshika!"

Priya Saroj with Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika at their engagement:

Advertisement

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's engagement

Talking about Rinku and Priya's engagement, it was an intimate affair. The former embraced festive vibes in a white sherwani while the soon-to-be bride exuded charm in a light pink embroidered lehenga. Celebrating their reunion, the couple looked extremely delighted and blessed. The pictures from the ceremony went viral, showing Jaya Bachchan, Akhilesh Yadav, and others blessing the couple.

For the unversed, a few videos surfaced online that showed the duo seeking blessings at Chaudhera Wali Vichitra Devi Temple in Bulandshahr, right before the pre-wedding festivities.

Rinku Singh has played numerous matches for the Indian team. Hailing from Aligarh, his international debut was in the first T20 International against Ireland.

For more such updates, keep an eye on Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Who is Edin Rose? Meet Bigg Boss fame model-actor who is talk of the town for her bold confession about Shreyas Iyer