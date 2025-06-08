Who is Edin Rose? Meet Bigg Boss fame model-actor who is talk of the town for her bold confession about Shreyas Iyer

Lately, Edin Rose has hit the headlines owing to her bold confession, which is not only heartfelt but also spotlight-grabbing. Known for her glamorous style and outspoken personality, she has expressed deep admiration for the Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer. In a recent interview, the actress unapologetically revealed being head over heels with him. Not just this, but Edin light-heartedly declared that she considers herself the mother of Iyer's future children. After she admitted to having a big crush on him, netizens became curious about Edin Rose.

Born on August 20, 1998, in Dubai, Edin Rose moved to India with a dream of achieving great success in the acting industry. Thanks to her fiery persona, she garnered significant attention on social media. The model-actress marked her acting debut with the TV series Gandii Baat.

After making it to a few more projects, she received a big break in her career with Ravanasura, a Telugu film. The movie featured her in a popular number, wherein Edin left her fans impressed with her dancing skills.

Edin Rose and her Bigg Boss 18 stint

The Dubai-born actress, who earned recognition with her modelling, has always been determined to become an actor and pursue her dream. Besides Edin's acting stint, her social media presence is also praised. Boasting a huge number of followers, the actress maintains an active presence on Instagram. However, it was her entry to Bigg Boss 18 that turned out to be a breakthrough for her career.

During her stint on the controversial reality show, the actress was at loggerheads with Avinash Mishra. In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, she also opened up about not being friends with Avinash Mishra and Shilpa Shirodkar outside of the show.

Coming to Edin's recent interview, wherein she confessed her love for Shreyas Iyer, she said, "I believe I'm the mother of his kids. In my mind, I'm married to him." For her, the cricketer has all such qualities that make him stand out among others- tall, handsome, muscular, and bearded.

