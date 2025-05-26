Why did Bipasha Basu do Jism despite being advised not to take up ‘adult content’ film? Actress makes BIG REVELATION

Bipasha Basu has been one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood, who has enjoyed mammoth stardom at the peak of her career. A long list of her variety of confident movie selections also includes Jism, which was released in 2003. Walking down memory lane, the actress recently recalled being advised against working in the thriller-romance for its ‘adult content.’

In a recent interview with Times Now, Bipasha Basu was asked about the biggest career opportunity that worked in her favor. In response to this, she was quick to admit, "Hands down, Jism." The actress further explained that she was advised against the film while she was at the top of her career. However, Bipasha stood by her choice, as she really liked the story.

She said, “Jism was the time when I was at the peak, and everyone told me you cannot do adult content film. You are like the typical Hindi heroine who is established in people's hearts now. And I said, I just like the story so much. I said, I'll go ahead and do it."

The Bachna Ae Haseeno actress recalled that even her manager thought that she had "gone crazy." However, Bipasha noted that it worked for her, and things changed in her favor. She pointed out how women were suddenly tonging their hair and wearing a bronze look.

According to her, there was no stereotypical thing since then that women couldn’t play the negative character. The actress accepts that everything changed after that for her. "So it's been path-breaking for me. That has been one very important film," she said on a concluding note.

Directed by Amit Saxena, Jism was the thriller-romantic film led by John Abraham and Bipasha Basu. The film that gave a career boost to both the stars also featured Sheeba Chaddha, Vinay Pathak, Gulshan Grover, Ranvir Shorey and more.

On the professional front, Bipasha has been away from the lights, camera, and action for quite some time now. She was last seen in her digital debut series, Dangerous, which was released in 2020 on MX Player, co-starring her husband, Karan Singh Grover. The actress, however, has dropped hints about her desire to be back on the sets soon.

