EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham drops MAJOR HINT about prequel to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan with Jim’s backstory; ‘It looks interesting...’

John Abraham delighted fans with his negative role in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan as Jim. The 2023-released action thriller was the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. While there have been speculations about the possibility of a prequel to Pathaan exploring Jim’s past, John Abraham recently spilled the beans about its actual status.

While speaking exclusively with us, John Abraham was asked about his beloved character Jim from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. He was asked if there are plans to make a spin-off with his character’s backstory, and if there have been discussions with Aditya Chopra.

In response, John stated, "With Adi, only he knows in his head what he's discussing with himself. Yes, there have been discussions. I hope it sees the light of day, but I honestly, and it's not like I'm trying to keep something away. I can't comment on it because I too don't know, but I hope it happens. It looks interesting, so I hope it happens."

Watch the full interview here

In addition to this, during the conversation, The Diplomat actor also admitted that one gets stereotyped quite easily in the industry.

When asked if he also got offers for a negative role after Pathaan, the actor was quick to mention, "From the south, from the north, from the east, from everywhere..." further adding, "It takes me anywhere between five and seven seconds to refuse that."

Advertisement

The actor further explained, "My father taught me one thing: learn to say no as easy as it is to say yes. So I say no, that's it. Finished, over," as he reflected if it was easy for him to decline the opportunities.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan led by Shah Rukh Khan also featured Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Manish Wadhwa, and more in key roles.

John is currently enjoying the release of the espionage thriller, The Diplomat. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film also features Sadia Khateeb, Revathy and more in the key roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, and Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films), the film is currently running in the theaters.