THROWBACK: When Ranbir Kapoor called Salman Khan 'eternal lover boy' and latter's sarcastic reaction said it all

Salman Khan hosted Dus Ka Dum, and many celebrities graced the show with their special appearances. To promote their film, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ranbir Kapoor, Minissha Lamba, and Deepika Padukone arrived on the show. During one of the segments, host Salman asked him to share an interesting snippet during the making of the film. Replying to the same, Ranbir called the Dabangg actor 'eternal lover boy', to which the latter gave a sarcastic look.

Ranbir Kapoor said, "Jab maine ye script padha tha, toh maine ye character aapke on-screen and off-screen persona pe adhaarit kiya tha sir. Kyunki, you are the eternal lover boy of the Indian screen. Even Siddharth (Anand), jo director hai film ke, wo bhi mujhse kehte the ki, 'Mr. Salman Khan can play this role blind-folded.'"(When I read this script, I based this character on your on-screen and off-screen personality. Because you are the eternal lover boy of the Indian screen. Even Siddharth (Anand), who is the director of the film, used to tell me that Salman Khan can play this role blindfolded).

Reacting to his comments, Salman Khan said, "Samajh raha hun, sab samajh raha hun (I am understanding everything)." Further, Ranbir expressed hope that Bachna Ae Haseeno would be successful and get love from the audience. Lastly, the Animal actor left everyone in splits by saying, "Humein bhi 20 saal baad koi show karne ka mauka mile (I hope that I will also get a chance to host a show, 20 years later). 5 ka dum, 2 ka dum ya, 1 ka dum." Landing a sarcastic reply, Khan mentioned, "Mukka dum."

Advertisement

For those who don't know, Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Raj Sharma, a young and notorious playboy. He breaks hearts without any guilt till the time he’s left heartbroken himself. And then he vows to close the unfinished chapters of his life and seek forgiveness. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it was released in 2008. The film also stars Bipasha Basu, Kunal Kapoor, and others in pivotal roles.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more such updates!

ALSO READ: Dus Ka Dum Throwback: When Salman Khan revealed he met Sanjay Dutt for the first time on flight to London and asked him ‘Wahan kya karne gaye the?’