Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Barkha Dutt on her character-assassination: Women have to be thick-skinned

It is almost International Women’s Day. This year, for Pinkvilla’s Woman Up Season 3’s Episode 7, we had the honour of interviewing the legendary Barkha Dutt. Barkha Dutt's name is synonymous with Indian journalism and she needs no introduction. The lady is well-known for her contributions to the advancement of journalism in the nation and for serving as a motivation to millions of citizens. In the interview, we talked to her about various subjects, including Journalism and Bollywood. She also revealed how she braved the situations where she was character assassinated by people.

Even though at a time Barkha Dutt had reached the stage where she was the most prominent journalist in the country, people still character assassinated her and questioned her success. So we asked her if she felt like defending herself or just moving on without paying heed to it. Barkha had a beautiful response to it. She said, “I realised early on, and this is something Hillary Clinton had said to me when I was once interviewing her and she said, ‘you know Barkha, women who are successful like yourself, you have to develop a skin thick as a hide of a rhino.’” She added that she felt it was true and that women have to be thick-skinned and they can’t take things to their hearts. She told that women have to ignore the noise and just carry on with their work.

She expressed that she had thought that people who were character assassinating her were actually interested in asking the real questions but then realised that they basically resented her and the fact that she followed her own path irritated them so they were just lying or being slanderous. So she told that there was absolutely no point in engaging with them. She said that today, she wouldn’t embrace what they say but she wouldn't explain herself or counter. She emphasised that a person only owes themselves answers and they have to be true to their selves and know what to do in life.

