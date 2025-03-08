Yaariyan re-release: Rakul Preet Singh, Hemansh Kohli’s tale of friendship and love returns to theaters on THIS date

Many Bollywood movies have made their way back to the theaters over the past few months, and this trend isn’t stopping anytime soon. The next film that has been added to the list of re-releases is the 2014 rom-com Yaariyan. Starring Rakul Preet Singh and Hemansh Kohli, it is a tale of friendship and love. The film is set to re-release on March 21, 2025.

Today, March 8, 2025, the makers of the movie Yaariyan shared the announcement of its re-release on their social media platforms. They dropped a poster featuring the star cast and it was captioned, “Reunion of the yaars.” It also contained the release date.

The caption read, “Celebrate friendship, love, and nostalgia in theaters once again! #Yaariyan re-releasing in cinemas near you on 21st March '25!”

Have a look at the re-release announcement of Yaariyan:

Netizens were extremely excited about the re-release and shared their enthusiasm in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Thank you t series for bringing back aur aur favorite movie in big screen me and my friends singing all songs in school days... It was pure Pure nostalgia time for us... cant wait to watch in big screen.” Another user called it, “My favorite movie.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

Yaariyan is a romantic comedy drama that showcases college life. The cast of the movie includes Hemansh Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh, Gulshan Grover, Nicole Faria, and Evelyn Sharma. The film marked the directorial debut of Divya Khossla. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner T-Series.

Yaariyan was originally released in cinemas on January 10, 2014. It received a lot of love from the viewers for its youthful vibe. The soundtrack is popular to date. The album includes songs like ABCD, Sunny Sunny, Allah Waariyan, Love Me Thoda Aur, and more.

Yaariyan 2, a spiritual sequel to the movie, was released in 2023. The coming-of-age romantic drama stars Divya Khossla, Yash Daasguptaa, and Pearl V Puri in the lead roles.