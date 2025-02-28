Race 4: Has Rakul Preet Singh come on board for Saif Ali Khan’s film with Ramesh Taurani? Here’s what we know

Saif Ali Khan is set to return to the Race franchise. In 2024, producer Ramesh Taurani expressed his excitement about having the actor back for Race 4. He had shared that they were in the process of finalizing other actors and the director. It has now been learned that Rakul Preet Singh might have come on board for this action thriller.

According to a recent report in India Today, it seems like Rakul Preet Singh has joined the cast of Race 4. The portal’s source didn’t confirm that the project was the next installment in the Race franchise but shared that Rakul is teaming up with Saif Ali Khan for a Ramesh Taurani production. The source said, “Rakul is set to team up with Saif Ali Khan for an exciting new project under Ramesh Taurani's banner.”

Considering that Saif and Taurani are working together on Race 4, it is highly likely that Rakul has come on board for the same. The source revealed that the actress is excited to do something that she hasn’t done before. However, the official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Before Ramesh Taurani confirmed Saif Ali Khan’s casting in Race 4, Pinkvilla was the first to break the news about his return. A source close to the development exclusively revealed to us, “Saif Ali Khan has been discussing Race 4 with Ramesh Taurani for a while now, and the duo has finally come to the agreement of rebooting the franchise with Race 4. The actor has agreed in principle and is excited to get into the world of Race again.”

In another exclusive report, Pinkvilla disclosed that Sidharth Malhotra will be joining Saif Ali Khan in Race 4. A source said, “Staying true to the world of this franchise, the Race franchise is getting a reboot with a face-off between Saif and Sid. It’s a pure two-hero film, with both the characters having shades of grey.”

We also revealed that the makers plan to take the film on floors in the first quarter of 2025.