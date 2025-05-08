Yuzvendra Chahal cheers loudest for rumored ladylove RJ Mahvash as she makes acting debut; here's what he did

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recently grabbed headlines for his divorce from Dhanashree Verma and his rumored relationship with RJ Mahvash. Mahvash has been seen supporting him at cricket matches and sharing photos on social media. She recently made her acting debut in Pyar Paisa Profit, and the cricketer has proved to be her biggest cheerleader. He shared the poster of her recently released series, expressing his pride.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram story today (May 7), Yuzvendra Chahal dropped the poster of Pyar Paisa Profit and gave a sweet shout-out to his rumored girlfriend, RJ Mahvash. He wrote, “congratulations @rj.mahvash proud of you,” and added a hug, clap, and evil eye emoticons.

Soon, the actress also took to her social media and re-shared the cricketer’s post.

Earlier, Mahvash took to Instagram and further fueled the rumors of their relationship. She dropped a pic with Yuzvendra and captioned it, "One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you." His response was equally warm. He expressed his gratitude, "You guys are my spine! Thank you for making me stand tall always."

The speculation about Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash began in December last year when she shared a Christmas picture that included Chahal. The rumors gained momentum when they were spotted cheering together during the final match of the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Advertisement

Pyar Paisa Profit, created by Mamta Patnaik in collaboration with Sumrit Shahi and Durjoy Datta, marks the acting debut of RJ Mahvash. The show also features Mihir Ahuja, Shivangi Khedkar, Neil Bhoopalam, and Ashish Raghav in pivotal roles.

A part of the official synopsis on YouTube reads, "In a city that rewards speed over soul, he must decide: protect the hollow, glossy life he's built, or risk it all for something real. Will money be the end of him, or will love show him the real profit? "

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: RJ Mahvash comments ‘ladkon ka rang thoda gehra hi pasand hai’ amid dating rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal; cricketer REACTS