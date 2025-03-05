Yuzvendra Chahal drops cryptic post on 'Karma' amid divorce rumors with Dhanashree Verma; details inside

Yuzvendra Chahal has been in the headlines over the past few months due to rumors about his separation from Dhanashree Verma. In February 2025, several reports suggested that the couple had officially divorced. Now, the cricketer has dropped a cryptic social media post on ‘karma.’

On March 4, 2025, Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from his latest photoshoot. He was seen dressed in a black t-shirt and pants with a gray overcoat. He accessorized his look with a silver chain, wristwatch, bracelet, and glasses. The cricketer exuded swag as he posed for the camera at a beautiful location.

In the caption, Yuzvendra wrote, “Karma never loses an address,” accompanied by a nazar amulet emoji.

Have a look at Yuzvendra Chahal’s post!

Netizens were intrigued with the caption. One person said, “Bro's happy in his own world nowadays,” while another wrote, “Man has been hurt, He never posted like this.” A user stated, “Lovely pics bro.”

Earlier, a report in ABP News revealed that Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s final divorce hearing happened on February 20, 2025, at the Bandra Family Court, where they completed the formalities.

Around this time, Yuzi had shared another cryptic post, which was about God’s protection. It read, “God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only imagine the times I've been rescued that I don't even know about. Thank you God for always being there, even when I don't know it. Amen.”

Later, Dhanashree’s lawyer revealed that the divorce matter was currently ‘sub judice.’ Some rumors were rife that she was getting Rs 60 crore in alimony. Shutting down these speculations, Dhanashree’s family shared an official statement.

According to the Bombay Times, the statement said, “We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear—no such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever.”

For the uninitiated, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot in 2020.