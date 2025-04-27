RJ Mahvash comments ‘ladkon ka rang thoda gehra hi pasand hai’ amid dating rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal; cricketer REACTS

RJ Mahvash recently made headlines for allegedly dating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal after his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. The duo has been spotted together many times during the ICC Champions Trophy. Now, she is yet again making buzz after she dropped a video saying ‘ladkon ka rang thoda gehra hi pasand hai’. The cricketer took to social media and liked her video as well.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, RJ Mahvash dropped a video where she can be heard saying, “See gore ladke bhi pyare hote hai, par sawlon mein na wo chai mein adrak wali baat hai. Ki achi toh woh aise bhi lagti hai par thoda adrak ho jaye na toh oye hoye hoye. See dusky and dark men are like paneer in a samosa, if you get one you are really lucky.”

(See, fair boys are also lovely, but when it comes to dusky ones, it’s like adding ginger to tea. Tea tastes good anyway, but when you add a little ginger, it’s like wow! Dusky and dark men are like finding paneer inside a samosa, if you get one, you’re really lucky).

She further added, “Humari dadi ki language mein usse wo gehuwein rang wale namkeen chehre kehte hai. I get you dadi, now I get you bro. Kya hai na. Kya hai na hum Hindustani ladkiyon ko hamari chai aur ladko ka rang thoda gehra hi pasand hota hai. Please jaa ke sawle ladkon ko bata do ki objectify nahi kar ri par saadi dal mein tadka ho tum.”

Advertisement

(In my grandmother’s words, they are called 'wheatish-toned, savory-faced' boys. I get you, dadi, I get you now, bro. You see, we Indian girls prefer our tea and our boys with a slightly deeper color. Please go and tell all the dusky boys that I’m not objectifying you, but you’re like the perfect tadka (tempering) to our simple dal).

Interestingly, Yuzvendra Chahal also liked RJ Mahvash’s reel, adding more fuel to the ongoing dating rumors.

Yuzvendra and Mahvash's dating rumors have been catching attention for quite some time now. Although they haven't confirmed anything, their frequent trips together keep adding more fuel to the speculation.

Meanwhile, the cricketer recently got divorced from his wife Dhanashree Verma. As per reports, it was finalized with a reported Rs 4.75 crore alimony.

ALSO READ: Did RJ Mahvash confirm relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal days after admitting she was single? See PIC