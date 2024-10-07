'ZNMD 2 vibes': Farhan Akhtar shares wife Shibani's latest vacation pic from Leh; fans wait for Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif led film's sequel even more

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Akhtar, who tied the knot in 2022 after three years of dating, continue to make waves with their adorable social media moments. Recently, Farhan posted a stylish snapshot of Shibani exploring the streets of Leh, giving fans ZNMD 2 vibes. The couple's fun-filled posts keep giving fans major relationship goals!

Yes, you heard it right! Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share a super stylish snap of his wife, Shibani Akhtar. In the photo, Shibani rocks an effortlessly chic look with an oversized grey t-shirt, loose trousers, and a cap, posing casually in a bustling market under the clear Leh sky. Farhan captioned the picture, “Market Moocher @shibaniakhtar #leh #faroutdoors,” giving a hint of their current adventure in Leh! Fans are loving the vibe!

As soon as Farhan Akhtar shared the picture, fans were instantly reminded of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and couldn't contain their excitement for a potential sequel. One fan exclaimed, “Giving absolute ZNMD 2 vibes. Can't wait for the film!” while another added, “Beautiful frame @faroutakhtar, totally ZNMD vibes.” Comments continued to flood in with fans appreciating the serene setting: “Awesome place!” and “How beautiful and so clean.” Others chimed in, “One of the best markets,” and “Awesome & sukoon place,” highlighting the peaceful vibe.

Earlier, in a conversation with Rhea Chakraborty on her podcast Chapter 2, Shibani Akhtar opened up about attending couple therapy with husband Farhan Akhtar, both before and after their marriage. Shibani shared that just two days after their wedding, they had a therapy session scheduled, much to their therapist's surprise.

She revealed they began therapy during their dating phase and likened it to going to the gym, where consistent effort is required. Shibani reflected on how sometimes they had nothing to discuss, while other times they needed extra time. Therapy, she noted, helps them resolve conflicts better, though Farhan prefers waiting until sessions to discuss issues, unlike her urge to address them immediately.

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar has a busy slate ahead. He is currently filming 120 Bahadur in Ladakh, where he will portray the heroic PVC recipient Major Shaitan Singh. Farhan is also set to direct Don 3, featuring Ranveer Singh, marking the next chapter in his popular Don franchise. Additionally, he also has Jee Le Zara, which stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, in the pipeline.

