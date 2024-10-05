Farhan Akhtar’s glimpse of ‘a quiet base’ from 120 Bahadur sets will make you want to visit Ladakh right now

Farhan Akhtar is gearing up to lead the cast of his upcoming film 120 Bahadur, and he’s been giving us stunning sneak peeks from the shoot, which is taking place in the breathtaking Ladakh. Today, he shared some more captivating photos, making us all yearn for a trip to this picturesque destination. Even Farah Khan couldn’t hold back her enthusiasm, expressing her awe at the sky in the photos!

Today, October 5, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share stunning images from the sets of 120 Bahadur. The first picture showcases several tents nestled against towering mountains and a breathtaking sky, evoking the feeling of a dream morning. He also posted another shot from his tent, offering a glimpse of the picturesque Ladakh scenery that has us all buzzing with excitement. In his post, he simply captioned it, “A quiet base.”

As soon as Farhan shared the stunning pics, fans erupted with excitement in the comments section. Farah Khan couldn't help but express her awe at the sky, exclaiming, "Look at this sky." One fan remarked, "Breathe the most clean air," while another added, "Colours of joy." Another comment read, "Soothing! Something that can't be put into words but must be felt and experienced!" Yet another fan noted, "The peace of a quiet base is something else."

According to ETimes, Farhan Akhtar has undergone a remarkable transformation for his role, striving for a leaner physique reminiscent of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh during his military service. To maintain the secrecy of his new look, Farhan has reduced his public appearances, and the official announcement of the film didn’t reveal his appearance either.

Farhan Akhtar has an impressive filmography that includes notable titles such as Rock On, Karthik Calling Karthik, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Luck By Chance. He also appeared in sequels and other films like Rock On 2, The Sky Is Pink, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, and Wazir. His last appearance was in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 2021 sports drama Toofaan.

Known for his versatility as an actor, director, writer, and producer, Farhan is set to make his return to the big screen after a three-year hiatus, portraying Major Shaitan Singh in the upcoming film 120 Bahadur. He is also directing Don 3, featuring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in leading roles.

