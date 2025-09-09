Waiting for Kyeongdo FIRST LOOK: Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An turn the clock on romance in heartwarming PIC

Waiting for Kyeongdo is gearing up for its release! According to the first look shared by JTBC on September 9, the romance comedy has revealed a first look at the roles played by Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An. The two can be seen as their 20-year-old selves in the photo as they sit carefree and ready to take on the world, but life has surprises for them. The What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim? star is making his way back to a rom-com after a long time after finding success with thrillers and going through a Hollywood debut. His last lighthearted role was seven years ago, making the fans anticipate his return as Lee Kyeong Do in the upcoming K-drama.

Waiting for Kyeongdo introduces Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An’s immature love

The newly released photo shows Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An dressed down in casual fits, sitting at the edge of a shore as their feet sway in the breeze. With sweet smiles on their faces, they appear carefree and unaware of the terrors that await them in their lives. Waiting for Kyeongdo follows Lee Kyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who used to be madly in love in their early 20s, only to separate after briefly dating at 28.

Now, many years later, they have crossed paths again but this time as a successful journalist named Lee Kyeong Do who works in the entertainment department of the Dongwoon Daily and a celebrity, Seo Ji Woo, who is at the center of a public breakup with her famed husband who is caught in the middle of an affair scandal. Their third time crossing paths, the sparks have not died down but instead fire up stronger than ever. The two are expected to manage their past connection while also being on the opposite sides of the matter at hand.

As such, romance and humor takes control of their situation, while they maneuver through the cheating issue, giving them another chance at love. While the K-drama has not confirmed its airing date as of now, Waiting for Kyeongdo is slated to premiere before the year ends, with previous reports claiming a December 2025 airing plan.

