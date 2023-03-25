Quiz: Guess the zodiac sign of BTS members and we’ll reveal which BTS member is your dinner date

BTS is a talented group of 7 members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to incorporate a wide range of genres, while their lyricism has focused on subjects including mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, individualism, and the consequences of fame and recognition. Their discography and adjacent work has also referenced literature, philosophy and psychological concepts, and includes an alternate universe storyline.

Jimin posted the music video for the title song 'Like Crazy' of 'FACE' on the official YouTube channel of HYBE Labels. 'Like Crazy' is a synth pop genre, and it is a song that contrasts Jimin's mournful tone with strong synth and drum sounds. Jimin was inspired by his favorite movie, 'Like Crazy', and participated in composing the song. The lyrics about wanting to stay in the dream forever, despite suffering and losing oneself trapped in the colorful lights while searching for the person one loved in the dream, stimulate the emotions. If the music video for 'Set Me Free Pt.2', released on the 17th, showed Jimin's strong expression, powerful choreography, and dynamic direction to overcome wandering and wounds, the music video for 'Like Crazy' is dizzying. The lighting, irregular cut composition, and Jimin's disheveled appearance captured the moment of escaping and turning away from reality. In addition, the moment of 'awareness' facing 'me' in the mirror is captured, and the ambiguous spaces of reality and dreams are connected in a fantasy way.

