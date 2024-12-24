Keerthy Suresh’s green kurta is for when you want to slay the wedding season with minimal effort and maximum elegance

Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh, the Baby John team, recently returned from their trip to the revered Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, where Keerthy Suresh caught the majority of admirers' attention with her outfit. She looked completely at ease in her absolutely stunning green suit—simply perfect for a family gathering or religious event. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Keerthy stole the show in a long kurta that featured a round neckline and full sleeves, offering a classic and timeless look. The front part of this kurta had lovely pleating details, adding texture, grace, and elegance. What truly made the ensemble stand out were the exquisite red piping accents along the yoke, neckline, and borders of the kurta, perfectly complementing the golden embroidery. These touches added a sense of richness, making the outfit seem lavish.

The intricate detailing struck the perfect balance between traditional charm and contemporary flair. The kurta was paired with matching trousers, and she styled it with a dupatta that echoed the same embroidery and scalloped borders in subtle ways, creating a cohesive and stunning appearance.

The Baby John actress paired the kurta with matching churidar pants, which enhanced the clean silhouette of the outfit. What truly brought everything together was the dupatta she draped over one shoulder. It featured scalloped borders with tassel-detailed edges, adding a playful yet sophisticated element. These details were perfectly integrated into the ensemble, creating a harmonious blend of traditional and modern styles.

Advertisement

Keerthy accessorized with golden bangles and a mangalsutra, adding a traditional yet personal touch to her look. She paired these accessories with silver heels and drop earrings, which kept her look elegant without appearing over-the-top. To complete the outfit with a chic, modern vibe, she added round sunglasses, elevating the overall appearance even further.

Her makeup was fresh and glowing, with a radiant base, nude lips, and a subtle hint of blush that complemented her outfit. She styled her hair in a half-tied look, achieving a balance between casual and polished—perfectly in tune with the elegant lines of her attire.

Keerthy Suresh's green suit is ideal for anyone seeking a stylish yet comfortable outfit for family gatherings or festive events. Thoughtful details, such as embroidery and tassels, combined with carefully chosen accessories, make this ensemble both timeless and modern. Keerthy continues to inspire with her effortless ability to blend traditional and contemporary elements into a single stunning look.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh’s powder blue saree worth Rs 1,54,000 is your minimal yet spicy wedding season fix