Freedom At Midnight Review: Nikkhil Advani's juicy, dramatic and well-paced political-thriller makes for a great binge

Plot/Synopsis:

Freedom at Midnight is a political thriller/drama that vividly brings to life, pivotal moments from the year of India’s independence. The series intricately weaves stories of key events and personalities who played instrumental roles in shaping the nation’s history.

The episodes delve deep into the religious conflicts and ideological conflicts. Through the course of the show, we see people change and the power dynamics shift, along with many in position of power becoming helpless by the bloodshed caused.

The show is helmed by Nikkhil Advani and crafted by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, and Ethan Taylor. It features a stellar cast consisting of Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey, Malishka Mendonsa, Rajesh Kumar, KC Shankar, Luke McGibney, Cordelia Bugeja, Alistair Finlay, Andrew Cullum and Richard Teverson among many more.

What works for Freedom At Midnight:

Freedom At Midnight is a very well crafted limited policial-thriller series that keeps you hooked onto it from the first scene to the last. The conflicts are juicy and they hold great drama potential. Acting, direction, editing, cinematography, background score and set design is all first rate. You get a feeling that what you are watching is of high quality. Every episode is well-arched. The story and the screenplay is simple, with no attempt to be deliberately confusing. There is no compromise on the scale or the vision. On the whole, the series makes for an enjoyable binge.

What doesn't work for Freedom At Midnight:

Freedom At Midnight doesn't have much to complain about. It is a smooth sail from start to end. Few cinematic and dramatic liberties have sure been taken but that's what makes the show a lot more enjoyable as well.

Performances in Freedom At Midnight:

Sidhant Gupta as Pandit Jawaharal Nehru delivers a subdued but effective performance. Rajendra Chawla as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is absolutely fun to watch. Arif Zakaria as Mohammad Ali Jinnah is excellent. Rajesh Kumar does what he is best at. Ira Dubey as Fatima Jinnah is solid. Chirag Vora as Mahatma Gandhi is terrific. Luke McGibney and Cordelia Bugeja as Mr and Mrs Mountbatten bring a lot of credibility with their wonderful performances. All other supporting actors in the show perform to the best of their abilities and contribute to making Freedom At Midnight a compelling watch.

Final Verdict of Freedom At Midnight

Freedom At Midnight is a very well crafted political-thriller that keeps you hooked onto it from the first scene to the last. It is a show that is a cut above the rest. It certainly warrants a watch, preferably with young adults.

Freedom At Midnight streams on Sony Liv now. Go watch!

