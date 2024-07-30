Freedom at Midnight FIRST Drop: Nikkhil Advani's series promises to convey part of 'history you should know'

Nikkhil Advani's association with history and Sony LIV takes another leap with the first drop of his upcoming series Freedom at Midnight. The filmmaker first collaborated with the streaming giant on an award-winning series titled Rocket Boys, which revolved around the lives of Dr Homi Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai. Nikkhil is back at it, and the internet cannot keep calm.

Freedom at Midnight Drop 1 Out

The teaser that has now gone viral like wildfire features a meeting between the Congress working committee to select the first Prime Minister, with Maulana Azad (Pawan Chopra) declaring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (Rajendra Chawla) as the winning candidate. However, Mahatma Gandhi (Chirag Vohra) barges into the hall. While his mouth speaks loudly about Sardar Patel’s praise, his hands slip in a paper titled ‘Nomination Withdrawal Form to Vallabhbhai.

Mahatma Gandhi adds that while the party needs Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country needs Jawaharlal Nehru (Siddhant Gupta) as their first Prime Minister. The intriguing clip concludes with the note, “The history you may not know. The history you should know. Presenting the first drop of the electrifying story of India’s independence.”

Watch the video here:-

More about Freedom at Midnight

The upcoming series is adapted from a book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre by the same name. The book is said to be a profoundly moving account of one of the seminal events in world history - the emergence of India and Pakistan as sovereign nations and chronicles several events around the Indian independence movement and partition.

Bankrolled by Emmay Entertainment’s Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani, Freedom at Midnight is written by Ethan Taylor, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Gundeep Kaur, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Revanta Sarabhai, and Abhinandan Gupta. With Nikkhil Advani as its showrunner, Freedom at Midnight is yet to get a release date.

For the unversed, as said by SonyLIV Executive Vice President and Business Head Danish Khan to Deadline, Freedom at Midnight is the most expensive and ambitious show the platform has pulled off so far simply because of the number of people involved and the number of big lead artists.

