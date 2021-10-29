Hum Do Hamare Do Movie Review: An average family comedy with good performances

Name: Hum Do Hamare Do

Director: Abhishek Jain

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Rating: 2.5/5

There are multiple comedies wherein the humour arises from the situation of a fake family being put together resulting in mistaken identity between the two families and the leads. Hum Do Hamare Do has a similar backdrop, but the idea of getting estranged lovers to ‘act’ as parents is what brings in freshness to the narrative. The story revolves around how Dhruv (Rajkummar Rao) gets Dipti Kashyap (Ratna Pathak) and Purushottam (Paresh Rawal), to be his parents in an attempt to win over Aanya (Kriti Sanon) and her family.

The screenplay unfolds with parallel tracks – Dhruv’s efforts to fulfill Aanya’s dream and Purushottam’s attempt to complete his incomplete romantic journey with Dipti. All this sounds really interesting and it wouldn’t take the mind of an Einstein to guess the finale, as films in this space are all about happy endings. But the issue with Hum Do Hamare Do lies in the manner in which the story and its conflict untangle. It’s fun for the portions that rides on built-up situations for comedy, however, the impact gets diluted when the not so well written dramatic and emotional scenes come into the picture.

While the director, Abhishek Jain, takes 25 minutes to build his characters and the story, the fun unwinds once Ratna Pathak and Paresh Rawal come into the picture. Their subtle discomfort in their first meeting to the sudden comic meltdown as the conversation goes ahead, the initial interactions of Paresh and Ratna bring in a smile whereas their first interaction with Kriti and her family – Manu Rishi Chadha and Prachee Shah Pandya – is hilarious with some witty one-liners too.

The tempo is set up in the first half, with the promise of the humour quotient going a notch higher. Though the film maintains the light-hearted treatment, the comedy goes down in the second hour with drama and emotions taking the front seat. The witty elements too go missing. There’s a high point in the second half when Ratna Pathak breaks down remembering his son while interacting with Rajkummar Rao, the proceedings post that are rushed through. The director and his team of writers don’t give enough time to the key characters to make the audience feel for the emotional turmoil and change of hearts. Rajkummar’s outburst towards the climax isn’t justified either. The film definitely has some humorous, some tender and some dramatic moments, but they are far and few through the narrative with some creative liberties gone too over the top.

The production values are top-notch however, the film is surprisingly a disappointment on the music front with not much recall value to either of the songs. The dialogues are good in parts and play a major role in lifting the comic undertones even in some averagely executed sequences.

Talking of the performances, Kriti Sanon is in her comfort zone of playing the happy go lucky Anya and manages to impress with a rather restrained performance. Rajkummar Rao shines as Dhruv with his impeccable comic timing being explored yet again in certain moments. Paresh Rawal is fantastic and this is among his best performances in the recent few years – be it comedy, romance, drama or emotions – he acts like a boss. Ratna Pathak Shah too delivers a fine performance with complete command over her character. Watch out for her emotional outburst in the second half. Manu Rishi Chaddha too gets some moments to shine, however, his character lacks the depth in writing front. Aparshakti Khurana too is decent and like Chaddha, even his isn’t a well-defined role. The rest of the cast do well in their respective roles.

Hum Do Hamare Do is made with the right intent, however, the premise had the potential of more humour through the narrative and required a rather nuanced approach in terms of emotions in the last 25 minutes. Debutant Abhishek Jain shows some spark in getting the tone and vibe of the film right in the first half, and will certainly get better with every passing film in the emotional and dramatic front. It’s an average film that can be watched by the families with a tub of popcorn on a lazy Sunday afternoon primarily for some smartly written one-liners alongside the charming Ratna Pathak Shah and her chemistry with a rather witty Paresh Rawal.

Also Read|Kriti Sanon reveals Hum Do Hamare Do co star Rajkummar Rao's 'best quality'; Actor is all praises for her