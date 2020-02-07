Shikara Movie Review: Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits will stay with you

Shikara is a poignant historical-romantic drama and it is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir. Read on for the full review.

Movie Name: Shikara

Shikara Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Shikara Cast: Aadil Khan and Sadia

Shikara Stars: 3.5/5

Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial Shikara, which is a tribute to his family, is inspired by the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus that took place in the 90s.19 January 1990 saw the biggest forced migration in independent India and more 4,00,000 Kashmiri Pandits had to leave their homes in Kashmir Valley with many living in refugee camps.

The movie follows the lives of Shiv Dhar and his wife Shanti Dhar, who and many other Kashmiri Pandits, had to leave their homes and bore the brunt of the exodus. The movie opens with Shiv writing a letter to USA's president and how they have been waiting to return to their home in valleys. Later, the flashback story showcases how Kashmiri Hindus and Muslims lived in harmony until disturbed by the insurgency which was the result of both religious and political uproar. Shiv and Shanti's perfect life turns upside down and they fall prey to a communal vengeance.

They get in a deep dilemma when they realize that they have no choice but to migrate to a new area as militants started to attack Hindus. I have to say that the writing and direction are enhanced by the terrific performances by the debutants Sadia and Aadil Khan. They both stand out in the movie with their convincing performances.

Coming to direction, Vidhu impresses with his inimitable style. Also, the music, dialogues, and cinematography are deftly done. The well-woven and engrossing narrative will surely keep you hooked until the end. All in all, this a beautiful love story's translation to the screen is almost flawless and I think it deserves a watch.

