Gong Yoo flaunts chiseled physique in new Instagram story; Fans can’t stop drooling over him

Korean actor Gong Yoo has left fans in awe after showcasing his perfect chiseled physique in his latest Instagram story. The 43-year-old star, who shot to international fame with his role in the hit K-drama ‘Goblin,’ was seen enjoying a swim in a pool in the short clip.

The breathtaking video

In the Instagram story, Gong Yoo is seen wearing swimming trunks and goggles as he effortlessly glides through the water. Fans couldn't help but gush over his toned muscles and abs, with many commenting on his impressive physique. In the video, he wrote, “It's tiring, it's painful.”

This is not the first time Gong Yoo has made waves with his stunning physique. He has previously shown off his abs in various dramas and movies, including ‘Train to Busan’ and ‘Coffee Prince.’

About Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo, born Gong Ji Chul, is a renowned South Korean actor represented by Management SOOP Entertainment. Gong Yoo's entertainment career began as a video jockey on Mnet in 2000, and he made his acting debut the following year in the television series ‘School 4’. He went on to play supporting roles in various dramas and movies, as well as hosting the music program ‘Music Camp’ in 2004. However, it was his portrayal of the lead character in the romantic comedy ‘Coffee Prince’ that propelled him to stardom and solidified his status as a leading man in the industry. During his military service, he completed eight months of frontline active duty in Cheorwon before transferring to the Defense Media Agency's public relations department. There, he hosted an army radio station as a DJ.

Gong Yoo is known for his dedication to his roles and his commitment to staying fit and healthy. He has previously shared that he maintains his physique through regular exercise and a healthy diet, which includes plenty of protein and vegetables.

Fans of Gong Yoo are eagerly awaiting his upcoming projects, including the highly-anticipated Netflix series ‘Squid Game Season 2’ and ‘Trunk’. As Gong Yoo continues to capture the hearts of fans both in Korea and around the world with his talent, charm, and of course, his stunning physique. His latest Instagram story is just further proof that he is one of the most attractive actors in the industry today.

