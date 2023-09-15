Jung Kyung Ho Korean Dramas

You’ve got to admit it, Jung Kyung Ho is the mega star that simply makes every K drama watch list worthy by simply starring in it. (And, if you disagree we have a whole damn list to convince you otherwise.) With that in mind, we have curated the perfect list of K dramas featuring the man of the hour, Jung Kyung Ho. The Korean actor has been known for his role in Crash Course in Romance, and rightly so, the show pretty much skyrocketed his career graph, but the man has been featured in so many shows that will make you fall in love with him all over again. We have listed the shows along with their IMDb ratings, their cast, creators, and everything important that will help you decide if you’d really enjoy watching them. And yes, we have also added trailers for your utmost convenience.

The 40-year-old hunky actor is certainly one of the biggest Korean stars and his impressive filmography is hard to ignore. Right from shows like Hospital Playlist to Crash Landing on You and everything in between. Go ahead, keep scrolling for an assortment of the top-rated Jung Kyung Ho K dramas.

All the greatest Jung Kyung Ho K Dramas listed along with their IMDb ratings:

1. Crash Landing on You (2019–2020)

Original title: Sarangui Bulsachak

Sarangui Bulsachak Running Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

1 hour 10 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 19

19 K Drama Star Cast: Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun

Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Seo Ji Hye, Kim Jung Hyun Director: Kim Hui won, Jung Hyo Lee

Kim Hui won, Jung Hyo Lee Writer: Ji Eun Park

Ji Eun Park Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Netflix

: Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Crash Landing on You features a high-profile romance take that revolves around a South Korean heiress who crashes into North Korea. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin lead this captivating romantic drama under the direction of Kim Hui Won and Jung Hyo Lee. Ji Eun Park's writing brings forth a tale of unexpected romance and survival in a politically charged setting that you’d absolutely get addicted to. The show is available on Netflix to stream.

2. Hospital Playlist (2020–2021)

Original title: Seulgiroun Euisasaenghal or Uisasaenghwal

Seulgiroun Euisasaenghal or Uisasaenghwal Running Time: 1 hour 24 minutes

1 hour 24 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 24

24 K Drama Star Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung ho, Dae Myung Kim

Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung ho, Dae Myung Kim Director: Won Ho Shin

Won Ho Shin Writer: Woo Jung Lee

Woo Jung Lee Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Netflix

: Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Another Jung Kyung ho K-drama that we recommend is Hospital Playlist. Under the direction of Won Ho Shin, this show features the best of Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Dae Myung Kim along with Jung Kyung Ho. The show delivers a heartfelt story set in a hospital background. Watch the show for Woo Jung Lee's writing which certainly captures the enduring friendship of five doctors as they steer through the challenges of life and their profession. This Jung Kyung ho K-drama has an IMDb rating of 8.8 out of 10.

3. Crash Course in Romance (2023)

Running Time: 1 hour 15 minutes

1 hour 15 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Jung Kyung ho, Lee Bong ryun, Oh Eui Sik

Jeon Do Yeon, Jung Kyung ho, Lee Bong ryun, Oh Eui Sik Creator: Hee Seung Yang

Hee Seung Yang Director: Je Won Yu

Je Won Yu Writer: Hee Seung Yang

Hee Seung Yang Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Netflix

: Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Hee Seung Yang's creation, Crash Course in Romance is a 2023 romantic comedy-drama that centers around Jeon Do Yeon, Jung Kyung Ho, Lee Bong Ryun, and Oh Eui Sik. Helmed by Je Won Yu, this South Korean series weaves a tale of a retired handball player turned into a grocery store owner, facing domestic challenges. The engaging storyline delves into themes of love, responsibility, and self-discovery. It is available on Netflix to stream.

4. Prison Playbook (2017–2018)

Original title: Seulgiroun Gamppangsaenghwal

Seulgiroun Gamppangsaenghwal Running Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

1 hour 30 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Park Hae Soo, Jung Kyung Ho, Krystal Jung, Lee Kyoo Hyung

Park Hae Soo, Jung Kyung Ho, Krystal Jung, Lee Kyoo Hyung Director: Won Ho Shin

Won Ho Shin Writer: Bo Hoon Jung

Bo Hoon Jung Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Jiocinema

: Jiocinema IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Prison Playbook is a comedy drama that features the best of Korean stars including Park Hae Soo, Jung Kyung Ho, Krystal Jung, and Lee Kyoo Hyung. Directed by Won Ho Shin, Prison Playbook delves into the life of baseball pitcher Kim Je Hyeok, played by Park Hae Soo. Bo Hoon Jung's writing crafts a compelling narrative of transformation, friendship, and redemption that’s available on Jiocimema to stream.

5. Life on Mars (2018)

Original title: La i Peu on Ma Seu

La i Peu on Ma Seu Running Time: 1 hour 5 minutes

1 hour 5 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Crime, Mystery

Drama, Crime, Mystery Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, Park Sung Woong, Ko Asung, Dae Hwan Oh

Jung Kyung Ho, Park Sung Woong, Ko Asung, Dae Hwan Oh Director: Jung Hyo Lee

Jung Hyo Lee Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Jung Kyung Ho, Park Sung Woong, Ko Asung, and Dae Hwan Oh star in this riveting mystery-filled crime drama set in two different eras. Directed by Jung Hyo Lee, Life on Mars follows Han Tae Joo's journey, played by Jung Kyung Ho, as he attempts to solve a perplexing murder case. The South Korean series expertly blends elements of mystery and suspense and is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

6. Manhole (2014)

Original title: Maen Hol

Maen Hol Running Time: 1 hour 41 minutes

1 hour 41 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller

Drama, Horror, Thriller K Drama Star Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, Jung Yu Mi, Kim Sae Ron, Dal Hwan Jo

Jung Kyung Ho, Jung Yu Mi, Kim Sae Ron, Dal Hwan Jo Director: Jae Young Shin

Jae Young Shin Writer: Jae Young Shin

Jae Young Shin Year of release: 2014

2014 IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Jae Young Shin is the writer and director of this gripping thriller starring Jung Kyung Ho, Jung Yu Mi, Kim Sae Ron, as well as Dal Hwan Jo. Manhole is a 2014 drama that explores the horrifying methods of a serial killer and kidnapper. With high-stakes tension, the story unfolds as the protagonist races against time to rescue the kidnapped victim.

7. I'm Sorry, I Love You (2004)

Original title: Mianhada, Saranghanda

Mianhada, Saranghanda Running Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

1 hour 10 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: So Ji Seob, Lim Soo Jung, Jung Kyung Ho, Lee Hye Yeong

So Ji Seob, Lim Soo Jung, Jung Kyung Ho, Lee Hye Yeong Director: Lee Hyeong Min

Lee Hyeong Min Writer: Kyeong Hee Lee

Kyeong Hee Lee Year of release: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : KOCOWA+, Amazon Prime Video

: KOCOWA+, Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

I'm Sorry, I Love You is a South Korean drama directed by Lee Hyeong Min. The show stars So Ji Seob, Lim Soo Jung, Jung Kyung Ho, and Lee Hye Yeong. This emotionally charged Korean drama follows Mu Hyuk, a Korean Australian torn between love and tragedy. Kyeong Hee Lee's writing crafts a poignant portrayal of regret, redemption, and profound affection that’s available on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

8. Men of Plastic (2022)

Running Time: 1 hour 52 minutes

1 hour 52 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Crime

Drama, Comedy, Crime K Drama Star Cast: Ma Dong Seok, Youngmi Kim, Jung Kyung Ho, Na Ra Oh

Ma Dong Seok, Youngmi Kim, Jung Kyung Ho, Na Ra Oh Director: Jin Soon Im

Jin Soon Im Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Amazon Prime Video, Vudu or Apple TV

: Amazon Prime Video, Vudu or Apple TV IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

Men of Plastic is a 2022 Korean drama that features the best of comedy and crime. The K Drama stars the best Korean stars like Ma Dong Seok, Youngmi Kim, Jung Kyung Ho, and Na Ra Oh. The show is directed by Jin Soon Im and features the story of a networker in Seoul. The show is available on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV to stream. This Jung Kyung ho K-drama is an underrated gem.

9. You've Fallen for Me (2011)

Original title: Neon Naege Banhaesseo

Neon Naege Banhaesseo Running Time: 1 hour 5 minutes

1 hour 5 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Music, Romance

Drama, Music, Romance Number of episodes: 15

15 K Drama Star Cast: Yong Hwa Jung, Park Shin Hye, Chang Ui Song, Yi Hyeon So

Yong Hwa Jung, Park Shin Hye, Chang Ui Song, Yi Hyeon So Director: Min Soo Pyo

Min Soo Pyo Writer: David Bannon, Myung Sook Lee

David Bannon, Myung Sook Lee Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Viki

: Viki IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

You've Fallen for Me is a 2011 Korean drama that features the best of music and romance. Watch epic 15 episodes starring the best of Yong Hwa Jung, Park Shin Hye, Chang Ui Song, and Yi Hyeon So. The show is directed by Min Soo Pyo and written by David Bannon and Myung Sook Lee. The show follows the story of Lee Shin, the arrogant leader who leads to a lot of misunderstanding, and Lee Gyu Won who is a Traditional Korean Music student. Watch the show to witness how they start off on the wrong foot but not for long

10. Falling for Innocence (2015)

Original title: Sunjeonge Banhada

Sunjeonge Banhada Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, Kim So Yeon, Hyun Min Yoon, Ahn Suk Hwan

Jung Kyung Ho, Kim So Yeon, Hyun Min Yoon, Ahn Suk Hwan Director: Young Soo Ji

Young Soo Ji Writer: Hee Gyung Yoo

Hee Gyung Yoo Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Viki

: Viki IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

This 2015 romantic-comedy drama features the best of Jung Kyung Ho, Kim So Yeon, Hyun Min Yoon, and Ahn Suk Hwan. The 16-episode show is directed by Young Soo Ji and written by Hee Gyung Yoo. The plot of the show revolves around a young fellow named Kang Min Ho who wants to take revenge for how his uncle took over his father's company. This Jung Kyung ho K-drama is definitely worth watching.

11. Missing 9 (2017)

K Drama Genre: Drama, Adventure, Mystery

Drama, Adventure, Mystery Number of episodes: 17

17 K Drama Star Cast: Jin Hee Baek, Jung Kyung ho, Choi Tae Joon, Oh Jung se

Jin Hee Baek, Jung Kyung ho, Choi Tae Joon, Oh Jung se Director: Byung Gil Choi

Byung Gil Choi Writer: Jung Hoon Han

Jung Hoon Han Year of release: 2017

2017 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

This mystery filled adventure drama features Korean actors like Jin Hee Baek, Jung Kyung Ho, Choi Tae Joon, and Oh Jung Se. The 2017 show is directed by Byung Gil Choi and written by Jung Hoon Han. The 17-episode show features a plot where folks from Legend Entertainment fly on a private aircraft to a concert. These nine people consist of a number of entertainers as well as staff members. Watch the show for a mysterious crash that will keep you addicted.

12. When the Devil Calls Your Name (2019)

Original title: Agmaga Neoui Ileum eul Buleul Ttae

Agmaga Neoui Ileum eul Buleul Ttae Running Time: 1 hour 15 minutes

1 hour 15 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Music

Drama, Fantasy, Music Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Jung Kyung ho, Park Sung Woong, Seol Lee, Lee El

Jung Kyung ho, Park Sung Woong, Seol Lee, Lee El Director: Jin Ki Min

Jin Ki Min Writer: Go Nae Rri, Hye Yeong No

Go Nae Rri, Hye Yeong No Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Pluto TV

: Pluto TV IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

When the Devil Calls Your Name is a 2019 Korean show that features the best of drama, fantasy, and music. The 16-episode show features Jung Kyung Ho along with other Korean stars like Park Sung Woong, Seol Lee, and Lee El. Directed by Jin Ki Min and written by Go Nae Ri, and Hye Yeong No, this show features a plot where a fellow sells his soul to a devil just for fortune and fame. But his deal has an expiry date, watch the show to witness how he renews it. This Jung Kyung ho K-drama has an IMDb rating of 7.5 out of 10

13. One More Happy Ending (2016)

Original title: Han Beon Deo Hae Pi En Ding

Han Beon Deo Hae Pi En Ding Running Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

1 hour 10 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Comedy, Romance Number of episodes: 16

16 K Drama Star Cast: Jang Na ra, Jung Kyung ho, In Young Seo, Kwon Yul

Jang Na ra, Jung Kyung ho, In Young Seo, Kwon Yul Director: Sung Chan Kwon

Sung Chan Kwon Writer: Seong Hee Heo

Seong Hee Heo Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

One More Happy Ending is a 2016 Korean drama that features the best of comedy and romance. The show has 16 episodes that star Korean stars including Jang Na ra, Jung Kyung Ho, In Young Seo, and Kwon Yul. Directed by Sung Chan Kwon and written by Seong Hee Heo, this show revolves around ex-members of a girl band and their complicated love life.

14. High End Crush (2015–2016)

Also known as: Clueless High Class, Unrequited Love, The Greatest One-Sided Love, No One Has Ever Seen Before

Clueless High Class, Unrequited Love, The Greatest One-Sided Love, No One Has Ever Seen Before Running Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes K Drama Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Drama, Comedy, Romance K Drama Star Cast: Il Woo Jung, Se Yeon Jin, Hyun Woo Park, Seul gi Park

Il Woo Jung, Se Yeon Jin, Hyun Woo Park, Seul gi Park Director: Ji Yeong Soo

Ji Yeong Soo Writer: Sin Yoo dam

Sin Yoo dam Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

The show is titled High-End Crush also known as Clueless High Class, Unrequited Love, The Greatest One-Sided Love, and No One Has Ever Seen Before. The romantic comedy-drama has a star cast that includes Il Woo Jung, Se Yeon Jin, Hyun Woo Park, and Seul Gi Park. The show is directed by Ji Yeong Soo and written by Sin Yoo Dam. When it comes to the plot it revolves around Yoo Yi Ryung played by Jin Se Yun who falls in love with a wealthy boy. Watch the show to witness how she discovers there’s more to it.

15. Heartless City (2013)

Running Time: 1 hour

1 hour K Drama Genre: Action, Crime, Drama,

Action, Crime, Drama, Number of episodes: 20

20 K Drama Star Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, Gyu Ri Nam, Jae Yoon Lee

Jung Kyung Ho, Gyu Ri Nam, Jae Yoon Lee Director: Jung Hyo Lee

Jung Hyo Lee Writer: Yoo Sung Yeol

Yoo Sung Yeol Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8/10

Heartless City is a 2013 Korean drama that features the best of action, crime, and drama. The star cast of the show includes Korean stars like Jung Kyung Ho, Gyu Ri Nam, and Jae Yoon Lee. The show is directed by Jung Hyo Lee and written by Yoo Sung Yeol. The plot of the show revolves around how complicated life gets when mixed with drugs and murder.

The South Korean star debuted in the industry with a 2004 K drama titled Sweet 18, ever since then Jung Kyung Ho has been a part of a multitude of Korean dramas and Korean movies. In fact, it’s rumored that the 40-year-old actor’s father never wanted him to be an actor. Imagine, had he listened to his father, we’d be deprived of so many great K dramas we absolutely love binge-watching. We highly recommend bookmarking this page if you like romantic dramas that make your heart skip a beat.

