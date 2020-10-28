  1. Home
Run BTS Ep 113: Suga aka Yoongi's inability to say no to V aka Taehyung has BTS ARMY hearts melting for Taegi

During yesterday's Run BTS Ep 113, Suga and V left everyone laughing with their camaraderie while playing limbo as BTS ARMY couldn't get over how easily Yoongi listens to Taehyung to do just about anything that TaeTae asks for.
36438 reads Mumbai Updated: October 28, 2020 04:02 pm
Run BTS is a sure shot go-to for BTS ARMY whenever they're missing their idols as we get to see RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook have fun over episodes of competitive games. For the unversed, Run BTS is a variety show featuring the septet as they get divided into teams or even individually, and indulge in activities based on the theme for every episode.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Run Ep 112 and 113 were based on the theme of Dalbang School with the members pretending to be students while Jin was the teacher aka MC. In yesterday's episode, we saw the team-up of Yoongi and Taehyung as the real laughter MVPs, especially during the limbo round for P.E. Class. The first few times, Taegi were able to successfully pass through the pole but the last round saw Suga just about ready to give up. Jungkook and Jimin's competitive sides made them want to try their hand at passing through one more time which meant Yoongi and Taehyung also had a chance. But since they were sure about placing second after Namjoon and Hobi, Suga tried to convince V that they don't have to.

However, the ever inquisitive Taehyung wanted to try one last time and eventually, Yoongi surrendered to TaeTae's adorable pleading eyes and immediately said okay. This led to the members falling on the floor laughing at Taegi's antics while BTS ARMY was proven once again that Suga will never be able to say no to V.

Check out BTS ARMY reacting to Suga's inability to say no to V during Run BTS Ep 113 below:

We adore Taegi and how!

ALSO READ: Run BTS Ep 113: Suga and V's reverse limbo leaves members in splits; J Hope shows his strength by lifting RM

Which was your favourite moment from Run BTS Ep 113? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Credits :V Live,Twitter

