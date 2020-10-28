Run BTS Ep 113: Suga aka Yoongi's inability to say no to V aka Taehyung has BTS ARMY hearts melting for Taegi

During yesterday's Run BTS Ep 113, Suga and V left everyone laughing with their camaraderie while playing limbo as BTS ARMY couldn't get over how easily Yoongi listens to Taehyung to do just about anything that TaeTae asks for.

Run BTS is a sure shot go-to for BTS ARMY whenever they're missing their idols as we get to see RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook have fun over episodes of competitive games. For the unversed, Run BTS is a variety show featuring the septet as they get divided into teams or even individually, and indulge in activities based on the theme for every episode.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Run Ep 112 and 113 were based on the theme of Dalbang School with the members pretending to be students while Jin was the teacher aka MC. In yesterday's episode, we saw the team-up of Yoongi and Taehyung as the real laughter MVPs, especially during the limbo round for P.E. Class. The first few times, Taegi were able to successfully pass through the pole but the last round saw Suga just about ready to give up. Jungkook and Jimin's competitive sides made them want to try their hand at passing through one more time which meant Yoongi and Taehyung also had a chance. But since they were sure about placing second after Namjoon and Hobi, Suga tried to convince V that they don't have to.

However, the ever inquisitive Taehyung wanted to try one last time and eventually, Yoongi surrendered to TaeTae's adorable pleading eyes and immediately said okay. This led to the members falling on the floor laughing at Taegi's antics while BTS ARMY was proven once again that Suga will never be able to say no to V.

Check out BTS ARMY reacting to Suga's inability to say no to V during Run BTS Ep 113 below:

on another episode of yoongi not being able to say no to taehyung pic.twitter.com/6Gl6StZJp4 — maryam (@rkivesyoongi) October 27, 2020

yoongi tried so much to change taehyung’s mind but then did what he wanted he can’t say no pic.twitter.com/4YOyV6KyjW — erica (@sugaIegend) October 27, 2020

I LOVE TAEGI SO MUCH when yoongi and tae are together they became so playful and silly with each other it’s just so adorable pic.twitter.com/F5P2piXwNB — (@taeteland) October 27, 2020

yoongi really can't say no to taehyung pic.twitter.com/j9ua5GogjL — taegi subunit (@taegisnt) October 27, 2020

yoongi: no way taehyung say no we’re not doing that there’s no chance left no way it’s over No. Don’t do it

taehyung:

yoongi: let’s do it pic.twitter.com/uDf6yF2ETu — erica (@sugaIegend) October 27, 2020

yoongi would really do anything for tae pic.twitter.com/cXEbYo9UCd — hourly run jikook pic acc (@jmnkkul) October 27, 2020

We adore Taegi and how!

Which was your favourite moment from Run BTS Ep 113? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

