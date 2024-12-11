4 Vizag students run away from hostel after being inspired by Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary’s Lucky Baskhar

Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary starrer Lucky Baskhar recently became quite a hit, emerging as both a critical and commercial success. Now, it seems that the movie has paved the way for a group of schoolchildren to get inspired and make money in any way possible.

According to a report by M9 News, four schoolchildren studying in Class 9 from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, have run away from their hostel in hopes of making it big in life. As per several reports, the movie directed by Venky Atluri inspired them to take this step, emulating the success created by the protagonist in the film.

As per the same reports, the boys were apparently seen running away from their hostel by climbing over the gate and fleeing. The visuals of the same were obtained by the police with the help of CCTV. Allegedly, the boys had notified their friends that they would only return after earning money to buy expensive cars.

After the boys had gone missing, their parents were alarmed, which led to them filing a missing persons report at the police station. The boys have been identified by the names Charan Teja, Raghu, Karthik, and Kiran Kumar. As of now, the police are currently tracing their whereabouts in order to retrieve them.

Moving ahead, Lucky Baskhar is the most recent movie starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. The film features the tale of Baskhar, who lives with his wife, son, siblings, and father in a middle-class household. Being the sole breadwinner of the family, the man strives to make it big in his life by succeeding at his work as a bank cashier.

However, when life takes an unfortunate turn, Baskhar decides to turn his world upside down, going on a scandalous and risky investment scheme, earning him unimaginable wealth.

The rest of the movie focuses on how money affects his life and whether he will be successful in achieving his life goals. Besides DQ, the film also had an ensemble cast of actors like Meenakshi Chaudhary, Tinnu Anand, Sai Kumar, Ramki, Sarvadaman D Banerjee, Maanasa Choudhary, and many more in key roles.

