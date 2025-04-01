Box Office: Can Asif Ali hit HATTRICK with Sarkeet after delivering two blockbusters Kishkindha Kaandam and Rekhachithram?

Malayalam actor Asif Ali is currently in his career's prime. The immensely talented actor has already delivered two back-to-back blockbusters at the box office. All eyes are now on the performance of his upcoming movie, Sarkeet.

Asif Ali's next outing is titled Sarkeet and is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 8, 2025. Co-starring Divya Prabha as the female lead, Orhan, Deepak Parambol, Remya Suresh, Prashanth Alexander, Swathi Das Prabhu and Zhins Sha in pivotal roles, the movie is expected to do well at the box office.

Billed as an emotional tale of friendship, Sarkeet is directed by Thamar KV, who won appreciation for his debut movie 1001 Nunakal. The movie is entirely shot in the UAE and produced under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films. Govind Vasantha has composed the music, which is expected to be the biggest highlight of the movie.

Looking at the cast and crew and the first teaser, Sarkeet looks very promising. If it manages to match the audience's expectations, it can be another big success for Asif Ali, making his hattrick at the box office.

Asif Ali is on cloud nine these days after giving two big back-to-back blockbusters- Kishkindha Kaandam (2024) and Rekhachithram (2025). While Kishkindha Kaandam smashed over Rs 77 crore globally, the latter emerged as the first big success of 2025 by grossing over Rs 57 crore worldwide. It will be interesting to see how Sarkeet performs at the box office.

Other than Sarkeet, Asif Ali has an exciting slate of releases- Abhyanthara Kuttavali, Mirage, Rohith VS’ Tiki Taka, and Houdini – The King of Magic.

