7 skincare secrets of Sai Pallavi for a glowing and natural look

Sai Pallavi is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Indian film industry, known for her natural beauty. Looking at her, one can say that true radiance comes from within. Fans who want to find out how she manages to look good even without makeup don’t need to worry as we have decoded her special skincare routine. From a healthy diet to using natural products, these simple tips by Sai Pallavi will change your life.

Maintain a healthy diet

According to a report by Asianet News, Sai Pallavi once revealed that she only eats healthy food that enhances her glowing skin. She further added that eating right not only makes you look beautiful from the outside but also from the inside. The Thandel actress said, "I only take healthy foods which not only help me to maintain my beauty but make both the inside and the outside of the body shine." Moreover, her balanced diet includes a lot of fruits, vegetables, and nuts for healthy skin.

Exercise every day for glowing skin

Sai Pallavi once shared with her fans that she exercises daily which makes her skin healthier. Exercising every day not only helps you maintain a good physique but also adds to your natural beauty.

It is believed that when you exercise, blood vessels dilate or widen, resulting in a bright complexion. It also promotes the development of collagen, the protein that keeps skin supple and firm, which can improve the overall appearance and texture of your complexion.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to hydrate yourself

Sai Pallavi drinks a lot of water to keep herself and her skin hydrated throughout the day. It is believed that water keeps the body rejuvenated as well as helps retain the elasticity of the skin. People who drink a lot of water are less likely to have scars, wrinkles, and soft lines, and they exhibit fewer indications of aging than people who don't drink enough water.

Say no to synthetic products

As per the Asianet report, Sai Pallavi once revealed what kind of products she prefers to use. She said, "I never use products like shampoo, or soap mixed with synthetic chemicals to care for my hair and skin. I have been using products like natural cacti for hair and body. I do not even do hair coloring on my hair for the cinema. I am acting with natural hair."

Avoid harmful makeup products

Advertisement

We have seen that Sai Pallavi always opts for a minimal or no makeup look as it affects her skin. When makeup is left on your skin for an extended amount of time, it may cause breakouts, whiteheads, blackheads, pimples, or other skin disorders. These disorders may contribute to larger pores that are more apparent and susceptible to chronic blockage.

Keep it simple and natural

During an old interview with VSN Murthy, Sai Pallavi openly talked about her insecurities. She said, "I am just a normal girl. I have pimples on my face. I have my own insecurities. Once the audience accepted my first movie, I knew that the character is the most important aspect."

The actress added that people should not judge anyone based on their physical appearance. They should never define what beauty is based on their physical form. Sai Pallavi shared with her fans that inner beauty matters the most in this world.

Advertisement

Haircare tip by Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi once shared that she used natural products for her hair like aloe vera which helps maintain her long tresses. As per Asianet, the actress mentioned washing her hair every three days. She further added, "I pray every day that my hair does not fall off. That is all I do for it."

If you want to achieve the perfect natural glow like Sai Pallavi, then follow these skincare tips.

ALSO READ: Healthy breakfast recipes to try by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh, Nayanthara and Rashmika Mandanna