‘Just owned the character and…’: Sai Pallavi opens up about working on a biopic for the first time in Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran

Sai Pallavi left her fans enthralled in the role of Indhu Rebecca Varghese, the wife of martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan in the biopic film Amaran. Helmed by Kamal Haasan as a producer, the actress’ character introduction recently left everyone impressed, as she seemed to justify the role unquestionably with her simplicity above everything else. And recently, the actress opened about her journey of working in a biopic for the first time.

During a promotional event in Malaysia ahead of Amaran’s release, Sai Pallavi shared her take on managing to pull off a character, which is based on the real life of the bereaved wife of a martyred army major.

Expressing how she achieved such a tremendous feat, the actress revealed that while this was her first performance in a biopic ever in her career, she just chose to remain true to the emotions and deliver in her own way. Moreover, Sai Pallavi remarked having met with the real life wife of Major Mukund, so as to understand the love and emotion in depth.

She said, “I haven't done any Biopic so far. Just owned the character and done it in my own way. I have been true to the emotions. I have interacted with Real Life Mukund's wife to understand the emotions and love.”

For the unversed, it was on September 27, 2024, when the makers of Amaran, Raaj Kamal Films shared the much-anticipated character introduction video of Sai Pallavi in Amaran, where she essays the character of Indhu.

Right from the first frame itself, the diva’s simplicity in terms of outfits, raw and expressive emotions as well as strong demeanor which won the hearts of her fans in no time.

Quite interestingly, the makers defined her character in the film as the ‘heart of Amaran’, signifying the depth and crucial necessity for Sai Pallavi’s role in the film, which completes the story of the Army major.

For the unversed, Amaran would hit the theaters on October 31, 2024. The film is directed by Rajkumar Periaswamy. The other actors in the movie include Sivakarthikeyan, Bhuvan Arora, Gaurav Venkatesh, Rahul Bose and others.

