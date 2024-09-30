Thandel: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi celebrate the divine glory of Shiva-Parvathi in glimpses of first song

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi have set social media on fire as the makers of their upcoming movie Thandel have dropped some magnificent glimpses of the magical duo from their first song in the film. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi can be seen posing as Shiva and Parvati in the photos shared by the makers, hinting at the song being dedicated to Lord Shiva. Check out the post below!

Sharing the photos, the makers wrote, "A musical treat for the Shiva-Parvati. This splendid song from #Thandel will be remembered for long. From the beats of Rockstar @ThisIsDSP to the visual of stellar dance by Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni & @Sai_Pallavi92, this song will be special for every reason, Get ready for a massive treat."

In the first glimpses, we can also see many background dancers making it a grand frame. As per several media reports, the song is touted to be based on the Shivratri sequence, with the makers spending a whopping 4 Cr on this song alone. This has indeed reflected the makers’ commitment to delivering a high-quality project.

While Chay has opted for a simple brown kurta and black dhoti pants looking absolutely dapper, Sai Pallavi has worn an elegant green and purple lehenga. The stunning diva looks ethereal in a no-makeup look and simple accessories. Although there was already a lot of hype for Thandel, the latest glimpses of the first mega song from the film have indeed taken the excitement around the film's release to another level.

For the unversed, Thandel is Chay's third film with Chandoo after they collaborated on Premam and Savyasachi. Talking about the plot, the upcoming action drama revolves around a fisherman in Srikakulam who gets caught by the Pakistan forces in international waters. Sai Pallavi will be seen playing the role of Satya, a fisherwoman.

As per a report in Republic World, the Amaran actress will step into the shoes of a girl hailing from the Srikakulam region. Sai Pallavi's portrayal in the Naga Chaitanya starrer will have the essence of a village girl. Thandel is produced by Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts and Devi Sri Prasad has composed the film’s tracks.

