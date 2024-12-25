9 South actors who own private jets: Ram Charan’s Trujet, Allu Arjun’s 6-seater personal plane to Prabhas’ chartered aircraft

Cinema actors have always embodied an aura of living ultra-luxurious lifestyles while remaining extremely humble. They truly bring to life the phrase "living life king-size," and their expensive possessions often leave us in awe. From extravagant properties and modern vanities to private jets worth crores, the list of their luxuries seems endless.

In this article, we present a list of South Indian actors who own private jets worth crores.

9 South Actors Who Own Private Jets

Ram Charan

Ram Charan has been gearing up for an extensive array of projects on his work front. But did you know that the Mega Power Star owns a luxurious Trujet worth crores? As per a report in TOI, this private jet happens to be one of his most prized possessions, something he takes great pride in. Ram Charan uses the aircraft exclusively for family excursions and special events.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is known as one of the most humble actors in real life, far from the rowdy roles he portrays on the silver screen. The actor enjoys a massive fan base across the country and is easily counted among the most bankable stars. He owns a luxurious six-seater private jet. According to GQ, the star acquired it right after his wedding to Allu Sneha Reddy.

Advertisement

Nayanthara

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is a self-made woman who has reached great heights in her career through hard work and determination, with absolutely no privileged backing. According to GQ, the diva reportedly enjoys a net worth of ₹200 crores and leads an ultra-luxurious life. She also owns an opulent private jet, which she uses for both professional and personal engagements.

Rajinikanth

The Thalaiva of Tollywood, Rajinikanth, requires no introduction, and his stardom remains unmatched. The charismatic star rules millions of hearts while continuing to live humbly. However, the iconic actor has a penchant for luxurious possessions, including a private jet. As per Lifestyle Asia, Rajinikanth uses the aircraft for both personal and work-related commitments.

Mahesh Babu

The Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu, has a massive fandom across the country. Fans go gaga over his looks, charm, versatility, and more. Despite his stardom, the actor is a simple family man, married to Namrata Shirodkar. The Guntur Kaaram star also owns a private jet, and it’s quite common for him to jet off on vacations with his wife and kids onboard.

Advertisement

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Nagarjuna Akkineni has carved a special place among millions of fans with his iconic performances, charismatic personality, and more. He enjoys a staggering net worth and has positioned himself in the top league of actors. As per Lifestyle Asia, the star owns a luxurious private jet, which is extensively used for family trips and vacations.

Jr NTR

The Devara star Jr NTR is widely known for his love of iconic automobiles. While his extensive fleet of high-end cars is enviable, the actor also happens to own a private jet, a true mark of opulence. Known for his massy and larger-than-life roles, his personal aircraft is rumored to be worth ₹8 crores and is used frequently by him.

Pawan Kalyan

Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh and a prolific actor, Pawan Kalyan, truly believes in living life king-size. The actor has set benchmarks in his career over the years. He also owns a chartered jet, which is mostly used for personal affairs and political commitments, allowing him to travel across various places efficiently.

Advertisement

Prabhas

The Rebel Star Prabhas has achieved unparalleled fame and stardom over the years. With successive hits like Salaar, Baahubali, Kalki 2898 AD, and more, he has etched his name among the superstars. Despite being extremely camera-shy, Prabhas leads a life of true luxury and owns a lavish chartered jet worth crores. He primarily uses it for professional commitments.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from Lifestyle Asia and GQ. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: Top highest paid South actors in 2024: Allu Arjun beats Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan