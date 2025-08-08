Nadikar Ending Explained: How does Tovino Thomas’ character reform himself from being a narcissistic superstar?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Tovino Thomas starrer Nadikar hit the big screens on May 3, 2024. Now, over a year after its theatrical release, the movie is available for streaming on the OTT platform, Saina Play.

If you’ve watched the film and still have doubts about it, check out this explainer for a better understanding of the film’s ending.

Nadikar ending explained: Who is superstar David Padikkal?

Nadikar features the story of David Padikkal (played by Tovino Thomas), a popular superstar in Malayalam cinema who leads a life of arrogance and instability. Owing to his narcissistic behavior, he never arrives on sets, often partying with girls.

When he begins a new film under the veteran director Koshy, Padikkal and the filmmaker get into a clash, owing to the star’s inability to perform well.

In a fit of rage, David drives off and attempts to leave, only to hit a crew member, accidentally injuring him. His image shatters, the superstar, along with his trusted confidants, escape to Dubai, where they lie low.

Upon his return, Padikkal is advised by one of his allies to hire an acting coach and take lessons to improve his work. This leads him to hire Bala (Soubin Shahir). Initially reluctant and misbehaving towards him, the superstar starts to develop a desire for the craft of acting and hopes to work out things in life.

However, he feels his image will be tarnished if fans find out that he has an acting coach. One day, an intoxicated David quarrels with Bala, making the latter leave the set.

How does David decide to reform himself?

In a moment of despair, David calls up his ex-girlfriend and former co-star Ann Bava (Bhavana). She gives him a wake-up call and persuades him to think like an actor, not a superstar.

This leads him down a path of learning to become an actual actor. However, once again, he loses his cool but ultimately transforms himself, finally learning the craft of acting.

In between, the film also presents how David’s insecurities stemmed from his mother abandoning him as a child.

Nadikar cast and crew

Nadikar features Tovino Thomas in the lead role with actors like Divya Pillai, Bhavana, Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Anoop Menon, and many more in key roles.

The movie is helmed by Lal Jr, with Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair handling the musical tracks and scores.

