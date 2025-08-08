Coolie's Hindi trailer sparks speculation over additional flashback footage, here's what netizens are saying

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release on August 14, 2025. As the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is days away from hitting the big screens, the Hindi-language trailer of Coolie in theaters has left netizens buzzing with excitement.

Coolie’s Hindi trailer presents additional footage

A leaked video circulating on social media shows that the Hindi trailer includes an extra scene that was not present in the original trailer. The final moments featured a man with a scruffy hairstyle facing several armed men, taunting them with a hook in his hand.

Advertisement

While it is unclear whether it was Rajinikanth’s character Deva or someone else, speculations are rife. Many believe it might be Sivakarthikeyan in a cameo role. However, an official confirmation hasn’t been made.

Check out how netizens are reacting to the leaked footage

Earlier, several rumors suggested Sivakarthikeyan was part of the Rajinikanth starrer. However, in an interview with Pinkvilla, he mentioned that he had just visited the sets because the shoot was happening near his home. Whether or not it is the full truth remains to be seen.

About Coolie

Coolie is an action thriller featuring the superstar as a former daily wage worker, Deva (played by Rajinikanth), with a sinister past.

While he has remained in the shadows for nearly 30 years, he makes a return after his close friend Rajasekhar is in trouble. The rest of the film focuses on how he succeeds in helping his friend out.

Advertisement

The original trailer of the movie featured the last shot as a tease for Rajinikanth’s flashback portion. The original trailer ends with a shot hinting at Deva’s flashback, using a negative filter. This is possibly to conceal the superstar’s de-aged look, reminiscent of his role in Baasha.

Watch Coolie trailer:

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is playing an antagonist for the very first time. The flick has stars like Upendra Rao and Aamir Khan in pivotal roles.

Apart from all of them, Coolie has an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Reba Monica John, Charle, and many more.

On a side note, the Rajinikanth starrer will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer War 2.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mrunal Thakur can't stop blushing as she vibes to Dhanush’s Enna Sugam from Idli Kadai