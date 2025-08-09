Namrata Shirodkar celebrates dreamy husband Mahesh Babu's birthday with loved-up message: 'Man who makes me...'

Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 50th birthday on August 9, 2025. As wishes pour in from all sides, his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, has shared a special family picture and penned a loving note for him.

Namrata Shirodkar’s birthday post for Mahesh Babu

Taking to her social media handle, Namrata Shirodkar posted a picture of the superstar along with herself and their children Gautam and Sitara. The former actress wrote a heartfelt note and said, “Happy birthday to the man who makes life feel like a dream. My love, my strength, my everything. Love you always, Mahesh Babu.”

Check out the post by Namrata:

As Mahesh Babu celebrates his milestone birthday, several stars across the Telugu cinema industry have extended their wishes.

Taking to his social media handle, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Happy Happy 50th, my dear SSMB Mahesh Babu! You are the pride of Telugu Cinema, destined to conquer the beyond! You seem to grow younger with every passing year! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead and many, many happy returns!”

Among others, RRR star Jr NTR also sent his wishes, saying, “Happy Birthday, Mahesh Anna. Wishing you all the love and success…”

Here are tweets by Chiranjeevi and Jr NTR

As part of the celebrations, the team behind SSMB29 explained that there won’t be any announcements at this time. The makers posted, “It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice.”

“We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make it a NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal,” they further added.

Here’s the official note by the SSMB29 team:

While the official title of the film hasn’t been revealed, the team has been using the hashtag #Globetrotters, which is likely a hint at the movie’s title. The much-awaited flick is set to have Mahesh as an adventurer similar to Indiana Jones.

