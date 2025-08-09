SSMB29 to be titled Globe Trotter? SS Rajamouli rings in Mahesh Babu's birthday with BIG update on upcoming project

Ace director SS Rajamouli has now made the much-awaited announcement about Mahesh Babu's next magnum opus. Amid all the increasing buzz about the film, the filmmaker on Saturday disclosed that the team is working on something to showcase the essence and depth of the upcoming movie. The film was tentatively referred to as SSMB29, but it seems that its title has changed to Globe Trotter.

Advertisement

SS Rajamouli gives big update

Mahesh Babu celebrates his 50th birthday today, Saturday (August 9). On the occasion of the superstar's birthday, SS Rajamouli took to his X account to post a message addressing the audience and announcing the superstar's anticipated film. He even assured fans that a "never-before-seen" reveal will be out in November 2025. The filmmaker revealed the reason behind not sharing any assets of the film.

The message read, "Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh. It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make it a NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience - SS Rajamouli."

Advertisement

Here's SS Rajamouli's tweet-

SS Rajamouli then shared a brief glimpse of the male lead actor's appearance. Although the actor's face isn't revealed, his blood-stained chest is visible. The male protagonist is wearing a Lord Shiva locket. The caption of this post read, "The First Reveal in November 2025… #GlobeTrotter".

Check out a glimpse of Mahesh Babu's look-

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu shared the same poster and wrote, "Thank you for all the love...I am eagerly waiting, as you all are, for November 2025 to enjoy the reveal with all of you. #GlobeTrotter."

SS Rajamouli's Globe Trotter is being described as one of India's most ambitious cinematic experiences. Joining Mahesh Babu are Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. A few days back, Priyanka arrived in Hyderabad with her daughter Malti Marie to shoot for the film.

ALSO READ: SSMB29: Mahesh Babu-starrer to feature a colossal action sequence involving nearly 3,000 people? Here’s what we know